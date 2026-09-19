DUSU Elections 2026: Security Tightened Across Delhi University

Extensive security measures in place

With polling for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for Friday, security arrangements have been strengthened across Delhi University's North Campus as students head to polling booths. The Delhi Police has divided the campus into five zones and 23 sectors to ensure smooth voting and prevent any untoward incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP) Pukhraj K Gupta said zonal and sector-level officers have been deployed, while pickets and barricades have been placed at college gates and key checkpoints.“We have divided the entire North Campus into five zones and 23 sectors... A zonal responsibility has been given to an ACP-level officer, and each sector has been assigned to an inspector-level officer... We have set up pickets and barricades at the gates of every college and at important checkpoints so that no unauthorised person can get inside... We have kept the entire campus open. Vehicles and people can come in, cast their votes, and leave without any hassle...,” Gupta said.

The DUSU elections for 2026-27 are scheduled for September 18, with counting of votes set to take place on September 19.

Security review in Shahdara district

In Shahdara district, DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena also conducted a late-night review of security arrangements at Shyam Lal College and Vivekananda College ahead of polling to ensure law and order.“There are two colleges in the Shahdara district: Shyam Lal College and Vivekananda Mahila College. Shyam Lal College operates in both morning and evening shifts, while Vivekananda Mahila College has a morning shift. We have finalised all arrangements; in addition to external reinforcements, our local staff is deployed. We have ensured proper patrolling in the area and have put everyone on high alert. The SHO and police station staff are vigilant, and we are fully prepared to prevent any altercations... Drones will be used for monitoring where necessary, alongside CCTV and on-site photographers,” Meena said.

Asked about the arrival of EVM machines, the Shahdara DCP said the administration would confirm their status.“The administration will confirm the arrival status, but preparations at the booths are already in place; we just need to verify them,” he said.

Key candidates and party agendas

The security preparations come as the university heads into polling following an intensive campaign by student organisations. The ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for president, Ishu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhawadi for secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for joint secretary.

According to the ABVP, its panel is contesting all four central posts on ballot number 7-3-3-3. The organisation said its candidates and workers interacted with students during the campaign and raised issues concerning campus life.

The ABVP said its electoral agenda focuses on better infrastructure, quality education, women's safety and a more active and accountable students' union. It also expressed confidence that its panel would win all four seats in the September 18 election, describing the expected result as a“4-0 victory.”

The Aam Aadmi Party's student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), has fielded Ashmit Kumar (Gurjar) as its presidential candidate. The election will also see candidates from other student organisations, with seven candidates in the presidential race, five for vice-president and four each for secretary and joint secretary, according to the final candidate list reported ahead of polling.

With voting taking place across the university on Friday, police officials said arrangements have been put in place to facilitate students while maintaining security at colleges and key points across the campus.

Delhi University has also issued election-related notices to students ahead of polling, including a notice on September 17 regarding eligibility to cast votes. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)