BJP Chief Nitin Nabin To Visit Meerut, Saharanpur On Sep 21-22 To Review Poll Preparations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, Nitin Nabin, will undertake a two-day visit to Meerut and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on September 21 and 22, respectively, as the party steps up its organisational preparations and reviews its poll strategy in Western Uttar Pradesh.

During the visit, Nabin will hold a series of organisational meetings with party leaders and functionaries and review preparations at various levels of the organisation. He is also scheduled to address a public gathering in Saharanpur on September 22.

The BJP is focussing on the 71 Assembly seats in Western Uttar Pradesh, a region that has traditionally played an important role in the state's electoral politics. Nabin's visit is expected to focus on strengthening the party's grassroots organisation, booth-level mobilisation and coordination among its leaders and workers ahead of the upcoming elections.

On September 21, Nabin will visit Meerut, where he will hold meetings with regional office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, former MPs and former MLAs. He will also review the party's organisational preparations at the booth, Shakti Kendra, district and mandal levels.

Nabin will stay overnight in Meerut before travelling to Saharanpur on September 22.

In Saharanpur, the BJP National President will hold similar organisational meetings to assess the party's preparedness and coordination at different levels. He will also address a public meeting during his visit.

The two-day tour will mark Nabin's first visit to Western Uttar Pradesh after he took charge as the BJP National President. His visit comes as the party intensifies its organisational activities in the politically significant region and seeks to strengthen its network at the grassroots level.

Western Uttar Pradesh has traditionally received considerable attention from the BJP during its election campaigns in the state. Saharanpur, in particular, has been an important venue for the party's campaign activities.

The BJP launched its campaign from Saharanpur during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The party also began its campaign from the region during the 2017 and 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

During his two-day visit, Nabin is expected to emphasise booth-level mobilisation, organisational coordination and preparedness among party workers and functionaries. The meetings will also provide an opportunity to assess the party's organisational readiness across different levels as it prepares for the upcoming electoral exercise.

The BJP's focus on Western Uttar Pradesh reflects the importance it attaches to the region's 71 Assembly constituencies. Nabin's meetings in Meerut and Saharanpur are expected to bring together senior leaders and grassroots-level functionaries as part of the party's preparations and organisational review.