NIO Stock Jumps Overnight: SUV Boom Helps Overtake Mercedes, BMW And Audi Across 8 Chinese Regions



Nio outsold Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi across eight provincial-level Chinese regions and 37 cities in August.

The company has beaten the German luxury trio for six consecutive months in Guangdong and for two straight months in Jiangsu. The All-New ES8 sold 10,991 units in August, its 10th straight month above 10,000, and is approaching 150,000 cumulative deliveries.

U.S.-listed shares of Nio, Inc. (NIO) climbed 2% overnight late Thursday after the Chinese EV maker said it outsold Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi across eight provincial-level regions and 37 cities in August, driven by its premium SUVs.

Nio's U.S.-listed shares rose 1% on Thursday but remained down 2% for the week, putting the stock on track for its fourth consecutive weekly decline.

Nio Outsells German Luxury Rivals

The figures, shared by Nio Assistant Vice President of User Operations Yang Bo, showed the company beating the German luxury trio - collectively known as BBA - in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shaanxi and Hainan, according to ChinaEVHome.

NIO sold 556 vehicles in Chongqing during August, moving ahead of Mercedes after previously surpassing Audi. It also overtook Mercedes in Shanxi for the first time after earlier passing BMW. The company has outsold all three German brands in Guangdong for six consecutive months and remained ahead of them in Jiangsu for a second straight month in August.

The gains came as Mercedes, BMW and Audi each saw China sales fall by more than 25% during the month.

Nio does not appear to be winning purely on price. Some major BBA models are now selling for about 260,000 yuan to 350,000 yuan ($38,720 to $52,080), while Nio's average transaction price stood at 434,600 yuan in July.

Premium SUVs Power Nio Sales

The All-New ES8 recorded retail sales of 10,991 units in August, exceeding 10,000 units for a 10th consecutive month. It also led Beijing's large-SUV market during the first eight months of 2026. Yang said Nio is expected to deliver its 150,000th All-New ES8 this week, less than a month after cumulative deliveries reached 140,000 on Aug.21.

The more expensive ES9 delivered 6,474 units in August and ranked first among battery-electric vehicles priced above 500,000 yuan for a third consecutive month. In Hefei, the ES8, ES9 and ONVO L80 captured the top three positions in the large-SUV market during August.

Nio ES9 Wait Times Stay Elevated

Nio's configurator currently shows estimated waits of 11 to 12 weeks for the ES9 Executive Signature and Horizon Special Edition, priced at 558,000 yuan and 628,000 yuan, respectively. The entry-level Executive Luxury, priced at 498,000 yuan, carries a much shorter three-to-four-week wait, EV noted.

Wait times for the top trims have fallen from 16 to 17 weeks shortly after deliveries began in May. The shorter queues could reflect improving production, but they also suggest supply is beginning to catch up with demand. The ES8 and ES9 carry vehicle margins above 20%, according to the company, compared with Nio's companywide vehicle margin of 18.5% in the second quarter.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About NIO?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NIO slipped to 'bearish' from 'neutral' levels a week ago amid a 28% rise in 24-hour message volumes.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of September 17 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“$NIO starting or adding when the weekly RSI hits 30 seems to be the best bet. It has only done so four times in the last 4 years. The RSI is currently at 32.”

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Another user said,“$NIO selling NIO today is like selling Apple in 1984 for 0.020”

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Nio's U.S.-listed shares have declined 51% over the past year.

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