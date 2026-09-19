Haryana SHOCKER! Pit Bull Attacks 6-Month-Old Baby In Sonipat, Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces WATCH

A six-month-old baby was seriously injured after being attacked by a pit bull in Haryana's Sonipat, with disturbing CCTV footage of the incident surfacing online. The attack took place in Sikka Colony on September 14 when the infant's aunt had taken her out for a walk. The video shows that the woman was holding the baby in her arms when the pit bull ran up to them and lunged at the baby. The woman fell because of how hard the dog hit her, and then the dog went after the baby.

While the woman and other people nearby tried to save the child, the animal grabbed her in its mouth and dragged her along the road. People tried to pull the dog away, but it allegedly wouldn't let go of the baby.

According to an NDTV report, the baby was brought to a hospital in Rohtak for treatment after suffering severe injuries in the incident. According to reports, her health is serious. According to reports, the baby's family has not yet reported the event to the authorities.

Residents are worried about the assault; they want to know how the pit bull was kept and if the owner had taken all necessary safety procedures and regulations. The Sonipat incident coincides with many instances of assaults by pit bulls around the nation.

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Pitbull pet attacks 6 month old kid in Sonipat Haryana how relaxed is the Pitbull owner, sorry parent, while the dog was brutally attacking the kid is severely injured, in hospital Dog Lovers will still defend it. Justify it by saying dog must be hungry,... twitter/K2LSXf8tUK

- Ankur Singh (@AnkurSingh) September 17, 2026

Recently, a couple in Patiala, Punjab, were mauled by a pit bull earlier in August as they were visiting a rental property. The Patiala incident happened in Ghuman Nagar when a real estate agent, private bank manager Ankit Sabharwal, and his wife Shifali Sabharwal, a professor at Chandigarh University, went to a house.

Ankit claims that the incident happened soon after they unlocked the entrance to the property. The couple was hurt when the dog unexpectedly attacked them. While his wife had severe injuries to her arms and legs and needed surgery, Ankit had several bruises and needed stitches. After the operation, she was monitored.