Rajasthan Mayoral Polls: Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota To Vote On Sept 25

Mayoral Election Schedule Announced

Rajasthan State Election Commission issued the schedule for the Mayoral elections in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota Municipal Corporations and the Chairperson of Suket Municipality, with polling to be held on September 25. Candidates can submit their nomination papers on September 18 and 19, according to the schedule. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on September 21, while September 22 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Voting for the posts of Mayor and Municipal Chairperson will be held on September 25.

Earlier on Tuesday, the State Election Commission issued the public notice at 7:00 AM for the election of chairpersons in all 305 urban local bodies, excluding the municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kota, as well as the Suket municipality.

BJP Wins Big in Urban Body Polls

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a resounding victory in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, winning the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with 78 seats, while independent candidates have emerged as key players in several other civic bodies where no party has secured a clear majority.

Jaipur Corporation Results

Out of the 150 wards in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, results for 146 wards have been declared so far. The BJP has won 78 wards, while the Congress has secured 53 seats and independent candidates have won 15 wards. The final picture in the four remaining wards will be clear after re-polling at five booths due to technical issues with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Jaipur District Collector Sandesh Nayak said the EVM results could not be retrieved from booths in Ward 9 (Booth No. 111), Ward 18 (Booth No. 235), Ward 25 (Booth No. 343), and Ward 34 (Booth Nos. 477 and 484).

Statewide Results

Across Rajasthan, counting has been completed in eight out of the 10 municipal corporations. The BJP is set to form boards in Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur and Bhilwara, while the Congress has secured a clear majority in Bikaner Municipal Corporation.

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