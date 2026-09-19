Human Trafficking: NIA Secures Life Term For 9, Including 8 Bangladeshis

In a major success in a seven-year-old case registered in 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured life imprisonment for nine accused, including eight Bangladeshi nationals, linked to a syndicate of human trafficking. The case pertains to a human trafficking network involved in trafficking Bangladeshi women into India by luring them with promises of lucrative employment and decent wages, and subsequently forcing them into prostitution.

Court's Verdict and Sentencing

A special NIA court in Hyderabad, in its order passed on September 17, convicted and sentenced the nine accused to life imprisonment in the case. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1,37,000 on the convicted accused, with a further sentence of three months' simple imprisonment in default of payment of fine.

Investigation and Arrests

The original case was registered by Telangana Police at Pahadi Shareef Police Station in Hyderabad following an operation in September 2019 during which three Bangladeshi women were rescued from a brothel being operated at Jalpally village, and another woman was rescued from a house at Mahimood Colony, Balapur in Hyderabad.

The NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case on October 12, 2019, as RC-03/2019/NIA/HYD. During its investigation, the NIA found the involvement of the accused in the human trafficking network. The anti-terror agency subsequently filed a chargesheet against the accused on October 17, 2020.

NIA investigation led to the arrest of the accused persons from different locations, including West Bengal and Telangana, during 2019 and 2020.

The Convicted Accused

The accused persons, namely Ruhul Amin Dhali, Mohd Yousuf Khan alias Md Imran, Bithi Begum alias Khadija Shaik, Imamul Ghazi alias Mohd Rana Hussain, Mohammed Al Mamun, Sojib Shaik, Suresh Kumar Das alias Sagor, Mohd Abdulla Munshi alias Abdul Sarkar and Mohd Ayub Shaik, were prosecuted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. (ANI)

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