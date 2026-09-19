It's A Medical Miracle Review: Does This Unique Malayalam Thriller Deliver The Thrills? Read On

Sangeeth Prathap and Sharafudheen's Malayalam film comes with an unusual premise, mixing mystery, thriller, comedy and supernatural elements. Directed by debutant Shyamin Gireesh, the film revolves around a young man who wakes up after being declared brain-dead and suddenly develops an extraordinary sense of hearing. But does this unusual concept translate into an engaging watch?

It's A Medical Miracle Story

The film follows a young man who is declared brain-dead but unexpectedly wakes up. His return to consciousness comes with a strange ability - he can hear things with extraordinary clarity.

Instead of simply treating this as a medical miracle, the story uses his newfound ability to take him into a much bigger mystery. He begins searching for the nurse whose voice he believes helped him stay connected to the outside world. His search eventually leads him into a dangerous web involving hidden identities, memories, revenge and secrets.

The sound-based premise gives the movie an interesting hook. Rather than relying only on conventional action or investigation, the protagonist's extraordinary hearing becomes an important part of the mystery.

Sangeeth Prathap and Sharafudheen's Performance

Sangeeth Prathap plays the central character, making the film heavily dependent on his ability to carry both the emotional and mysterious portions of the story. Sharafudheen also plays a key role, while Akhila Bhargavan features as the female lead. The two lead actors have previously appeared together in Premalu.

The film is directed by Shyamin Gireesh, marking his directorial debut. Nileen Sandra has written the story, screenplay and dialogues. The technical team includes cinematographer Akhil Xavier, editor Rakesh Cherumadam, music composer Mujeeb Majeed and sound designer Nixon George.

What Are Audiences Saying?

The film had its UAE premiere on September 16, ahead of its Indian theatrical release. Early reactions on social media have been largely enthusiastic, with some viewers describing it as a big-screen experience and praising the performances. However, these are early audience reactions and should not be treated as a final critical consensus since the film has only just reached theatres.

The film's biggest strength on paper is undoubtedly its concept. A protagonist who survives an extraordinary medical situation and gains super-hearing offers plenty of scope for mystery and suspense. The challenge is whether the screenplay manages to balance the comedy, emotional elements and revenge-driven thriller without making the central mystery predictable.

It's A Medical Miracle Verdict

It's A Medical Miracle stands out because of its unconventional premise and sound-driven mystery. Sangeeth Prathap and Sharafudheen bring an interesting combination to the film, while the early UAE reactions have created curiosity around the theatrical experience.

However, since the movie has only just released in India, a definitive assessment should wait for a broader set of reviews. For viewers who enjoy Malayalam thrillers with unusual concepts, mystery, comedy and supernatural touches, the film has enough of an intriguing setup to be worth checking out in theatres.