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Niveditha Gowda PHOTOS: Bigg Boss Fame's Las Vegas Holiday Instagram Post Sets Internet Abuzz
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss star Niveditha Gowda is currently touring the US and having a blast in Las Vegas. Her glamorous photos are now going viral on social media.Niveditha Gowda, famous from 'Bigg Boss', absolutely loves to travel. She's currently on a trip to the USA and is sharing updates from the famous city of Las Vegas in Nevada.Niveditha posed for the camera in a stunning two-piece dress by a swimming pool in Las Vegas. These glamorous photos are grabbing eyeballs online, with fans dropping comments like 'Beautiful Nivi' and 'Spicy Queen'.Niveditha is always active on social media, making news with her reels and photos. She has taken a much-needed break from Bengaluru's traffic and busy life to enjoy her vacation in America.Niveditha has always been open about her love for travel. She once said in a podcast with RJ Rajesh that her favourite part of travelling is getting to wear different kinds of stylish clothes.Niveditha had once revealed, "I love travelling, but I love dressing up in various outfits even more. That's why I carry at least two suitcases full of clothes wherever I go."On her current US tour, Niveditha is proving her point by showing off one stunning look after another. Her Las Vegas travel photos and glamorous photoshoots are creating a huge buzz on social media right now.
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