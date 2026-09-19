Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor To Refurbish 20 Mumbai Schools For PM Modi

Alia-Ranbir's Pledge for PM Modi's Birthday

Actor Alia Bhatt and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, have pledged to refurbish 20 schools in Mumbai as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday. Alia shared the announcement on social media on Thursday, September 17, while also wishing PM Modi on his birthday. She said the initiative would support efforts to improve learning spaces for children.

In her post, Alia wrote,“Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji! Wishing you a healthy and fulfilling year ahead.” She added that she and Ranbir would refurbish 20 schools based on recommendations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' began on September 17, on the occasion of the PM's birthday and is scheduled to continue for a month. The campaign has been announced to mark PM Modi's birthday and 25 years of his public life. It includes various public service and welfare activities.

Bollywood Celebrities Extend Wishes

Several Bollywood celebrities also wished PM Modi on his birthday. Shah Rukh Khan wished him good health and happiness, while Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar also shared messages on social media.

In a post on X, SRK wished PM Modi“good health, happiness and fulfilment” on his birthday. "Here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodiji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation," he wrote.

Sanjay Dutt had also extended his best wishes and shared a picture with PM Modi on X,“Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership! Happy birthday @narendramodi ji."

On the Work Front

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in Alpha alongside Sharvari. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)