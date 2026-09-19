Kejriwal's 'Birthday Gift' Jibe At PM Modi Over TMC Symbol Freeze

Kejriwal's 'Birthday Gift' Jibe at PM Modi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Election Commission's (ECI) interim order freezing the official name and reserving the "Flowers and Grass" symbol of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), calling the move a "birthday gift" to the country from the PM. Ahead of the scheduled October 6 bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly constituencies, he asked whether the elections would be won "this way".

"Modi ji's birthday gift to the country. Will they win the election this way?" Kejriwal posted on X. अपने जन्मदिन पर मोदी जी का देश को तोहफा। क्या इस तरह चुनाव जीतेंगे? twitter/smihbrJIv1 - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 18, 2026

ECI Freezes TMC Name and Symbol

His reaction came after the ECI passed an interim order on Thursday barring both rival factions of the Trinamool Congress from using the name "All India Trinamool Congress" or the party's "Flowers and Grass" symbol until the leadership dispute is finally resolved.

The order stated that "Neither of the two groups led by Shri Arup Roy (Petitioner) and the other led by Ms Mamata Banerjee (Respondent) shall be permitted to use the name of the party 'All India Trinamool Congress '."

In its order, the Commission said the interim arrangement was meant "to place both the rival groups on even keel and to protect their rights and interests," and would remain in force for the upcoming bye-elections until the dispute is settled under Para 15 of the Symbols Order.

Both factions have been directed to inform the Commission, by 11 AM on September 18, of three preferred names by which their respective groups may be recognised, with or without reference to the parent party. They must also submit three preferred free symbols from the Commission's notified list, from which one will be allotted to their candidates for the upcoming by-elections.

Bypolls Amid Leadership Dispute

The order followed a hearing on Thursday at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, where the ECI heard the rival factions after seeking their final submissions. The dispute comes ahead of the October 6 by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar, for which both factions have fielded candidates while staking claim to the TMC's traditional symbol.

The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who retained Bhabanipur after defeating Mamata Banerjee there in the 2026 Assembly elections, vacated it. The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, who had also won from Nowda.

Polling for the two seats is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9. The Commission has set October 11 as the deadline for completing the entire election process. (ANI)

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