Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Vs Yung DSA's Funniest Fight 'Moongfali Ka Chhilka' Vs 'Kele Ka Chhilka'


2026-09-19 04:08:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bigg Boss 20 sees a hilarious face-off between Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA during a task. What starts as a heated exchange quickly turns into a savage roast battle, with 'Moongfali Ka Chhilka,' 'Kele Ka Chhilka,' 'Machchar' and the hilarious dengue comeback leaving everyone entertained.

MENAFN19092026007385015968ID1111680743



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search