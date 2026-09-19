Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Vs Yung DSA's Funniest Fight 'Moongfali Ka Chhilka' Vs 'Kele Ka Chhilka'

Bigg Boss 20 sees a hilarious face-off between Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA during a task. What starts as a heated exchange quickly turns into a savage roast battle, with 'Moongfali Ka Chhilka,' 'Kele Ka Chhilka,' 'Machchar' and the hilarious dengue comeback leaving everyone entertained.

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