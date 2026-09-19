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Iphone 18 Pro Sale: Massive Queue Outside Delhi Store Buyers Wait Overnight Tech News


2026-09-19 04:08:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Long queues formed in Delhi as eager buyers waited for the official sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Some customers arrived from outside the capital, while others said they had been waiting since 10 PM. With tokens and scheduled slots in place, Apple fans turned up early to get their hands on the latest iPhone models.

MENAFN19092026007385015968ID1111680742



AsiaNet News

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