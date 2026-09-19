Daayra Review: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Crime Drama Is It Worth Watching?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen together for the first time in Meghna Gulzar's crime drama Daayra. The film is based on a real life case and looks at justice, police encounters and the failure of the system. But does it deliver what it promises?

Daayra Story

The film revolves around DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a police officer who becomes a public hero after the encounter killing of four men accused of brutally assaulting and killing a young woman.

However, questions soon emerge over whether the encounter was genuine. DCP Ajooni Kohli (Kareena Kapoor Khan), an officer from Internal Vigilance, is assigned to investigate the case and starts digging into what happened before and after the encounter.

Daayra is not just a crime thriller. It is a story told from multiple perspectives, questioning whether instant justice can be called justice. The movie is reported to have been inspired by the Hyderabad rape and murder case of 2019.

Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran's Performances

Kareena and Prithviraj are among the film's biggest strengths. Kareena brings restraint to Ajooni, while Prithviraj plays Raman with the confidence of a police officer who has become a public hero.

Kshitee Jog, who plays the victim's mother, has also been singled out for her emotional performance.

The procedural aspects of the film are well done, especially when Ajooni begins to put together the pieces of the case. Some critics felt that the main conflict between Ajooni and Raman does not escalate to the level the story builds up to. The final confrontation doesn't pack the punch it was supposed to, but the film's nuanced take on justice is something to appreciate even if it is a little slow on the uptake, India Today said. Hindustan Times said the film's nuanced exploration of justice was appreciable.

Daayra Review: Is It Worth Watching?

Daayra is worth considering if you enjoy serious crime dramas built around social and moral questions rather than conventional commercial thrills. The performances, investigative portions and subject matter give the film substance.

However, viewers expecting a fast-paced thriller with constant twists may find the film slower than expected. Reviews have also differed considerably on how effectively Meghna Gulzar handles its central moral conflict.

Overall, Daayra has a strong premise and solid performances, but its execution may leave some viewers wanting a more powerful payoff. If character-driven crime dramas and socially relevant stories interest you, the film offers enough to engage with; if you want an edge-of-the-seat thriller, its measured pace could be a drawback.