Iphone 18 Pro, Iphone 18 Pro Max In 17 Minutes? Blinkit, Zepto Bring Apple's Newest Iphone To Your Door

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are now on sale in India, with long queues forming at Apple Stores. However, quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto are offering instant doorstep delivery with bank discounts and EMI options.

The iPhone 18 Pro sale day is here in India and many other countries. There are already a lot of people in queue at the Apple Store, eager to get their pre-ordered items. What if you want the iPhone 18 Pro sent right to your door? Blinkit and Zepto both have iPhone 18 Pro stocks on their sites.

You can buy either the iPhone 18 Pro or the iPhone 18 Pro Max in any of the four colours. You can also get extra discounts from banks and pay over time with no interest.

When you can get the iPhone 18 Pros brought right to your house with discounts, there's no reason to go outside and stand in queue. To get you a better price on the new iPhones, Blinkit offers free EMI choices and savings on the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max with specific credit cards.

On the day of launch, the iPhone 18 Pro kit will be sent to Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

Zepto, on the other hand, is providing discounts of up to Rs 7,000 on all models of the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. Zepto offers the iPhone 18 Pro in stock in Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR.

In India, the standard 256GB model of the iPhone 18 Pro costs Rs 1,64,900, while the 18 Pro Max costs Rs 1,79,900. This year, the new iPhone 18 Pro series is available in silver, burgundy, black, and blue. The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max from Apple are priced at Rs 3,14,900 and Rs 3,29,900, respectively, and come with up to 2TB of storage.

The iPhone Duo foldable will begin pre-orders on October 16 and launch on sale in India on October 23, while the iPhone 18 Pros are already on the market.