PM Modi Birthday: CM Rekha Gupta Joins Massive Diya-Lighting Event At Kartavya Path In Delhi

Kartavya Path of New Delhi lit up like a sea of lights on September 17 as about 1.25 lakh earthen lamps were lit as part of the celebrations for the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' program saw participation by people from across communities and politicians including the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta.

PM Modi Birthday: Kartavya Path lit up with 1.25 lakh diyas

The massive lamp lighting ceremony has created an illuminated stretch at Kartavya Path in the capital city of India. The lights have been used in the arrangement of letters 'Aashirwad Ka Diya'.

This program has been organized as part of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a one-month campaign being undertaken by the Delhi government. This program focuses on seva and participation by the masses. The program also marks 25 years of PM Modi in public life, says the Delhi government.

CM Rekha Gupta Lights 'Aashirwad Ka Diya'

CM Rekha Gupta has taken part in the programme being conducted at Kartavya Path and has lit lamps along with other citizens of the city. While addressing the gathering, she stated that the nation has seen the journey of national service by PM Modi, his commitments and vision for India.

Gupta has stated that she joined in the celebrations with the citizens of Delhi and other participants in the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' lighting ceremony on the occasion of the birthday of PM Modi and has wished him in his services towards the nation. She has also thanked those people who have been part of the programme.

'Aashirwad Ka Diya' Has Become A Key Feature Of Birthday Celebrations

This lamp-lighting ceremony is one of the programmes being organised in Delhi on the occasion of the birthday of PM Modi. Some other programmes being organised are mega blood donation camp at Thyagaraj Stadium, 108-kund yagya at Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham and launching of Namo Shramik Seva Kendra for workers.

The lighted 1.25 lakh lamps at Kartavya Path have become the most prominent aspect of the celebrations being held on the birthday of PM Modi.