Congress's Pawan Khera Alleges Leak Of Uttarakhand Power Project Docs

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Thursday levelled several allegations against the Uttarakhand government over the proposed 1,320 MW thermal power project. He also made a sensational claim that important documents related to the power project had been leaked to the opposition party.

This triggered unease in political and administrative circles in Uttarakhand and raised questions over how the documents reached the opposition party.

Congress Alleges Leak from Bureaucracy

While addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Khera made several documents related to the thermal power project public. He also claimed that the documents had been leaked by officials within the bureaucracy.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also previously claimed that he has been receiving internal information via government officials.

“Who do you think gave us these papers?” Khera asked, saying that the documents had been provided by officials. He further remarked that some officials'“conscience awakens” ahead of elections, while others may have concerns but lack the courage to speak out.

Responding to questions from reporters, Khera said the Congress would“fight this battle on the streets and win the election” and, if voted to power, would set an example through its actions.

Allegations Shift Focus to State Administration

The Congress prominently displayed documents at the press conference which it claimed had been leaked from the state bureaucracy. By making the proposed thermal power project a key political issue and alleging“leaks” within the bureaucracy, Khera has also shifted the debate towards the functioning of the state administration.

Questions are now being raised over whether there are internal differences within the bureaucracy under the BJP government and whether the alleged administrative tussle has reached the doorstep of the Pushkar Singh Dhami government.

Project Details and Allegations

According to Khera, the 1,320 MW thermal power project was initially planned to be developed through a joint venture between "UJVNL and THDC". He claimed an in-principle approval for the project was received from the Centre in July 2024. The Congress has alleged that the PSU-led project was subsequently scrapped, citing concerns over timelines, following which a new route was adopted for procurement of power.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)