Hate Speech Spreading Fast, Striking Deep, Warns UN Chief Guterres

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for concerted action by governments, technology companies and civil society to tackle hate speech, warning that "its toxic message is spreading fast and striking deep" and that hateful narratives are taking new forms through digital platforms, algorithms and Artificial Intelligence. Addressing the Global Conference on Promoting Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue and Tolerance in Countering Hate Speech in New York on Thursday (local time), Guterres said countering hate speech was essential to fulfilling the promise of the United Nations Charter to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

"It is my great honour to welcome you to this global conference on countering hate speech," Guterres said, recalling the promise in the opening lines of the UN Charter that "We the Peoples" will "practice tolerance and live together in peace with one another as good neighbours". "Through eight decades, our Organization has pushed hard to fulfil that pledge," he said, pointing to efforts through the peaceful settlement of disputes, advancing efforts to build inclusive and just societies, calling out human rights violations and serving as a forum for global dialogue "where people from all backgrounds, cultures, and beliefs are welcomed, heard, and celebrated."

"But hate speech has always worked against this vision. And today, its toxic message is spreading fast and striking deep," Guterres said, adding that it was "Taking on new forms. Finding new pathways. And weaponizing new technologies, from digital platforms and algorithms to Artificial Intelligence."

Hate Speech Eroding Shared Humanity

"Its growing reach is testing our shared humanity," he said, warning that across continents, hateful and incendiary rhetoric is "eroding trust, dividing communities, and dehumanizing entire groups." "We see critical pillars of our societies -- namely our capacity for acceptance, empathy, understanding, and respect for diversity -- attacked and weakened," Guterres said, adding, "Racism, misogyny, and xenophobia celebrated. Antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred, discrimination against minority Christian communities, and hatred of other religious and ethnic groups normalized." "Human rights violated. And human dignity trampled," he said.

Fueling Violence and Atrocity Crimes

The UN chief warned that in its worst forms, hate speech can fuel violence and contribute to serious crimes. "In its worst forms, hate speech incites violence, drives conflict, and contributes to the perapetration of atrocity crimes -- including genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and ethnic cleansing," Guterres said. "We have seen it happen before. We see it happening now. And we cannot let it continue."

A Collective Call to Action

Guterres called for a collective rejection of hatred and stronger efforts to tackle hate speech both online and offline. "We must raise our collective voice and reject hatred. And we must redouble our efforts to tackle hate speech, online and offline," he said, adding that this means "addressing the root causes and drivers as well as the consequences" and strengthening dialogue among nations, cultures and religions. "To bear fruit, these efforts must be truly inclusive. Grounded in respect and equity. Shaped by women, men, and youth," Guterres said, while calling for the participation of "religious, traditional, and community leaders, Indigenous Peoples, and minority groups." "Their grasp of local realities, and trust among local communities, can shape behaviours and narratives across generations, helping to ease tensions and prevent and resolve conflicts," he said.

Education, Accountability and Freedom of Expression

Guterres said countering hateful and dangerous narratives also requires education, more support for those targeted by abuse, stronger commitments by governments and greater accountability for technology companies. "Let me be clear: Reining in hate speech does not mean extinguishing freedom of expression. But freedom of expression must never be an excuse for causing or compounding harm," he said. "We know how to stop the damage caused by hate speech. And how to open pathways for interreligious and intercultural dialogue," Guterres said.

UN's Coordinated Action Plans

He commended efforts to strengthen coordinated action across the UN system, including through the UN Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech, which outlines key principles and commitments to guide efforts on education, partnerships, advocacy and counternarratives. "Crucially, it is grounded in international human rights -- including the right to freedom of opinion and expression, and the principles of equality and non-discrimination," he said. Guterres also highlighted the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites, saying it is "Also anchored in human rights" and "lays out concrete recommendations for supporting Member States' efforts to ensure that religious sites are safe". He said the plan also seeks to ensure "That worshippers can observe their rituals in peace" and "That the values of compassion and tolerance can flourish globally."

A Shared Responsibility for All

"Together, these plans strengthen UN efforts to combat intolerance and promote peaceful coexistence," Guterres said. However, he stressed that the UN cannot address hate speech alone, saying governments, regional and multilateral organisations, the private sector and civil society, "including faith communities, academia, and the media", have "a shared responsibility to help build peaceful, just, and inclusive societies." "We all have a role to play. No bystanders," he said.

At the end of his remarks, Guterres delivered an urgent message and said, "We must work together to foster mutual understanding. To end the tragic cycles of fear, hatred, and violence. And to build the cohesive and stable societies envisioned in our Charter." "Let us rise to this challenge. And let us deliver on our shared promise to current and future generations," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)