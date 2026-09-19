Delhi HC Grants Bail To UK Citizen Jagtar Singh Johal In 7 UAPA Cases

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to British citizen Jagtar Singh Johal in seven cases relating to alleged targeted killings and attempted murders in Punjab, including cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A Division Bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja passed the order after considering Johal's bail appeals in the seven matters being heard by the Bench. The High Court had reserved its order on September 7 after hearing arguments in the matters. The court has now pronounced its decision and granted Johal bail in all seven cases pending before it. Johal has remained in custody since his arrest in Punjab in 2017.

The NIA's Allegations

The cases concern a series of alleged targeted killings and attempted murders reported in Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts during 2016-17. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the incidents were allegedly part of a larger conspiracy attributed to the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). The agency has alleged that the purported conspiracy was aimed at creating disturbance in Punjab and affecting the law-and-order situation.

The prosecution has further alleged that Hardeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh were involved in the alleged attacks as shooters. The cases relate to incidents involving several persons, including individuals associated with the RSS and Hindu organisations.

Johal's Alleged Role

Johal has allegedly been assigned a different role in the prosecution's case. The agency has alleged that he acted as a financier and courier and had allegedly delivered £3,000 received from a UK-based KLF associate, Gursharan Singh, to Harminder Singh alias Mintoo in Paris. The prosecution has alleged that the money was subsequently passed on to Hardeep Singh.

Case Background and Legal Proceedings

The cases invoke provisions of the IPC, UAPA and Arms Act, according to the earlier High Court proceedings. The NIA Special Court had earlier rejected Johal's bail applications in all seven matters. Five applications were rejected on September 7, 2022, while the remaining two were dismissed on April 25, 2024.

The Delhi High Court had subsequently rejected his bail pleas in September 2024. Johal then approached the Supreme Court, which on July 15, 2026, remanded the matters to the High Court for fresh consideration. Following the remand, the High Court heard the bail matters afresh and reserved its order on September 7. It has now granted bail to Johal in the seven cases before the Bench. (ANI)

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