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Dmart Shopping: Want Cheaper Groceries? Follow These Simple Tips!
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Everyone knows DMart is great for saving money on groceries. That's why we all rush there for our monthly stock-up. But what if we told you a few simple tricks could help you save even more? Here's how.You should plan your DMart trip on a weekday instead of the weekend. The store is less crowded, which helps you easily spot the best deals. Also, keep an eye out for DMart's own brand labels-they are usually much cheaper.You can save more money by buying items like soaps and detergents in bulk. DMart also offers a 30% to 50% discount on products nearing their expiry date. If you can use them up in time, it's a fantastic way to cut down your bill.DMart offers massive discounts during festival seasons like Diwali, Dasara, and Sankranti. The store also runs special offers based on the season, like summer or monsoon. Prices change every week, so you should stay updated to grab the best deals.You should always compare the prices on DMart's app with the in-store prices. You'll find many items are cheaper if you buy them directly from the store. Also, look for a 'D' code on your bill-this marks DMart's own products, which usually come with great discounts.Instead of making weekly trips, you should plan your shopping for the entire month. This helps you save more in the long run. Remember to shop between Monday and Friday to avoid the weekend crowds and have a peaceful experience.
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