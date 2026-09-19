Vibe Movie Review: Kunal Kemmu's Film Gets Mixed Reactions, Here's What Viewers Are Saying

Kunal Kemmu makes his return to direction through the movie, Vibe, which follows the journey of two friends into espionage missions. The movie hit theaters on September 18 and stars Kunal Kemmu together with Sparsh Shrivastava and Preity Zinta. It also features actors Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

What Is Vibe About?

Vibe is directed and written by Kunal Khemu and co-produced by Kunal Khemu and Chirag Nihalani with running time 145 min. It tells the story of two best friends - Hardik and Bugs also known as Bhagirath. The duo's normal lives get entangled in a secret espionage mission that sees the emergence of the agency official called Madam H, played by Preity Zinta.

Unlike most movies that cast the leads as cool and action-packed heroes, Vibe gets its comedic appeal from the fact that the two lead characters are ill-prepared. The first character, Hardik, is adventurous and reckless while the other, Bugs, is comparatively responsible and a good technical man.

What Is The Public Saying About Vibe On Social Media?

The initial social media buzz regarding Vibe is quite balanced. Below are some reviews from twitter by the audience.

VIBE PUBLIC REVIEW ⭐⭐ Vibe Review - Vibe movie Public Review Kunal Kemmu की 'Vibe' क्या दर्शकों को आई पसंद? #Vibe #VibeMovie #VibeReview #VibePublicReview #PublicReview KunalKemmu @amazonmgmstudios@kunalkemmu@realpz@sparshshrivastava@vanshikad twitter/UHp3cbVAhJ

- jasus007 (@Jasus007tube) September 18, 2026

When an ordinary day turns into an action packed adventure, you know the VIBE is about to get crazy action comedy brings together laughter, thrills, and unexpected heroes #Vibe is now screening at #MirajCinemas. twitter/1kFRJElSCU

- Miraj Cinemas (@MirajCinemas) September 18, 2026

#VibeReview: ⭐️⭐️: A Fun Ride Ruined by Boring 2nd Half and Laggy Screenplay. Actors: ⭐️⭐️⭐️✨Vibe is a Glittery affair embroidered by Brilliant Performance of Kunal Khemu, Whole movie at one side and Kunal Khemu on the other, What a performance. Preity Zinda did decent... twitter/X4qP0U70nm

- KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) September 18, 2026

#VibeReview: ENTERTAINING START, DISAPPOINTING FINISH! Rating - ⭐️⭐️#Vibe has an interesting setup,two completely unqualified best friends, Hardik and Bugs, are unexpectedly pulled into a dangerous mission to save the country. The contrast between Kunal Kemmu's carefree,...

- Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 18, 2026

#KunalKemmu's action comedy works wonders when it's funny, which makes you want to forgive its tonal indulgences @ReelReptile's review of #Vibe: The Hollywood Reporter India (@THRIndia_) September 18, 2026

Kunal Khemu is in top form in #Vibe All the gags don't land but the man's commitment to the absurdity is so much fun to watch!

- ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 18, 2026

Saw The #Vibe today and honestly, loved the movie. I love watching movies in an empty theatre, and today there were literally only 7 people in the entire theatreThe story starts in Mumbai and takes you all the way to Bangkok for the climax. And NO, there's no reference to... twitter/tdyZlGj7kB

- Amit Behal (@amitbehalll) September 18, 2026

One common theme among the reactions is the timing of Kunal Kemmu and the relationship between Hardik and Bugs.

However, there are some reactions which are critical of the screenplay of the movie and the second half of the movie. It is in tune with the early reviews which praise the comedy in the first half and criticize the latter part for being too packed.

Kunal Kemmu And Sparsh Shrivastava Get Attention

Performance of Kunal Kemmu is one of the key elements being talked about in Vibe. With his deliberately mad character, Kunal Kemmu has a lot of scope to act funny.

Bugs played by Sparsh Shrivastava provides a contrasting character. The bond of friendship between Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava is central to the movie's comedy elements. Performance of Preity Zinta as Madam H in action sequences has been pointed out in many published reviews.

Comedy Or Action - What Does It To Work Vibe?

The main point of controversy regarding the film Vibe is apparently about its shift in tone. The first part emphasizes the friendship and comedy aspects, whereas the second one becomes more about undercover work, action and bigger scale national security storyline.

This shift has had varied opinions, where some reviewers considered it entertaining regardless of its increasingly complex storyline, while for others it became less funny because of the action second part of the film.

As the movie was just released, X number of reactions are coming out. This is the current social media buzz on Vibe, which may shift along with more people watching the film over the weekend.