Darjeeling Honeymoon Horror: Newlywed Woman Engulfed In Flames During Barbecue, CCTV Video Goes Viral

A couple from Uttar Dinajpur's honeymoon trip to the hills turned tragic when the newly wed bride got badly burnt at a homestay in Sittong, Darjeeling, while they were around a bonfire. The incident took place on September 13, when the couple were spending the evening at the property they had booked online.

Souvik Das, the woman's husband, has filed a complaint at the Kurseong Police Station, asking for a FIR to be made and action to be taken against the Sittong Aura Homestay management. Das said in his lawsuit that a worker at the property dumped an unknown liquid chemical into the bonfire, which caused the flames to suddenly start up and engulf his wife, Nikita Saha. He also said that there were not enough safeguards in place to handle the situation, such as a fire extinguisher or quick help.

According to Das' complaint, he had booked a stay at Sittong Aura Homestay online for himself and his newly married wife, Nikita Saha. The couple arrived at the property on September 13, 2026, at around 11 AM.

They were having a campfire that evening at about 8:22 PM when, according to the lawsuit, a homestay employee added an unidentified liquid chemical to the flames. Das said the flames, which were initially small, suddenly grew larger and engulfed his wife's body.

As the fire grew, Das claimed he was taken aback and powerless. He said that neither a fire extinguisher nor a helper were accessible, and that the guesthouse lacked adequate management to deal with the problem. He claims that the pair stayed there for around an hour following the event.

According to Das, they went for a further three hours to get to Anandoloke Hospital on Sevoke Road in Siliguri after spending around an hour at the guesthouse. Later on, his wife was sent to Desun Hospital.

Das also sustained burns to his hand, according to the lawsuit, and his wife is "on the verge of dying" and in extremely severe condition.

Das stated that he and his family had gathered information regarding the occurrence, including CCTV video from the time of the fire, in his written complaint that was sent in to the Inspector-in-Charge of Kurseong Police Station on September 16.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

*Tragedy in Darjeeling's Sittong: Honeymoon Turns into a Fire Nightmare*A horrific accident unfolded during a honeymoon trip in Sitong, Kurseong, after a barbecue fire suddenly spread on a homestay balcony, leaving Nikita, a resident of Chopra, severely burnt. Her husband... twitter/0Ix1eVy84P

- Preeti Sompura (@sompura_preeti) September 18, 2026

According to the lawsuit, the family is unsure of who was at fault-individuals or the resort administration as a whole. But Das said that the Sittong Aura Homestay administration and the individual who poured the chemical were attempting to kill his wife, and he demanded the worst penalty possible. He filed the complaint, requesting the Sittong Aura Homestay authorities to register a formal complaint and take appropriate action.