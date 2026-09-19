Asian Games Chaos In Japan! Athletes Stranded 14+ Hours 'Terrible Planning?' Twitter Reacts
Asian Games chaos has reportedly left Indian athletes and athletes from Vietnam, China, South Korea and Thailand stranded in Nagoya, Japan, for more than 14 hours without accommodation. Athletes could not get cabins on a cruise ship for hours. The situation triggered reactions online, with posts questioning the arrangements: 'Terrible Planning? Japan's Asian Games mess is getting worse' and 'Imagine the headlines if this happened in India.' Another reaction read: 'DISAPPOINTING START TO ASIAN GAMES!'
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