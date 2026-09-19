Shabana Azmi's Early Birthday Bash With A Special Cake From Vidya Balan

An Early Birthday Bash

It was an early birthday celebration for veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who spent a special evening surrounded by close friends and familiar faces from the film industry. The actress, who celebrates her birthday on September 18, shared glimpses from the celebrations on social media, including a special birthday cake gifted by actress Vidya Balan and her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The cake featured an artistic picture of Shabana along with the words,“Batwarapan! A talent that is borderless! EST. 1950 STILL GOING STRONG/EST.”

Shabana thanked the couple for the special gesture and said it brought a smile to her face. She wrote,“Thank you so much #Siddharth Roy Kapur and #Vidya Balan for this innovative message. It brought a big smile to my face.”

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18) The veteran actress also shared a group picture with some of her actress friends and simply captioned it,“Pretty women.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18) The birthday gathering included Divya Dutta, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Vidya Balan and Shahana Goswami, among others. Actor Anil Kapoor was also present at the celebrations.

A Look at Her Illustrious Career

Born on September 18, 1950, Shabana is the daughter of poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi and theatre actress Shaukat Kaifi. She made her film debut with Shyam Benegal's Ankur in 1974. Over the years, Shabana has worked in both parallel and mainstream cinema. Her well-known films include Nishant, Junoon, Arth, Khandhar, Paar, Mandi, Masoom, Shatranj Ke Khilari, Sparsh, Amar Akbar Anthony, Fakira, Godmother and Fire, among others. (ANI)

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