UP Dy CM Maurya Attacks SP, Says 'Hooliganism' Will Return To Power

Ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP), alleging that the party's campaign would convey a message of the return of "hooliganism" if it comes to power in the state. Maurya alleged that criminals currently in jail would be released and people facing corruption charges would be given ministerial portfolios if the SP returned to power. He also claimed that cases involving terrorists would be withdrawn.

Speaking to reporters here, Maurya said, "Their rath conveys the message that if the Samajwadi Party comes to power, hooliganism will follow. Criminals will return; those currently in jail will be released. Individuals facing corruption charges will be handed ministerial portfolios. Even cases involving terrorists would be withdrawn.”

'SP won't come to power even by 2047'

“Akhilesh Yadav should realise that--let alone 2027--the Samajwadi Party is not going to come to power even by 2047,” Maurya said.

He said the BJP would continue to remain in power in Uttar Pradesh and referred to the party's electoral record from 2014 to 2024 as proof of its strength. Maurya also alleged that the SP was associated with“goons, criminals, and rioters”, while asserting that the BJP had dedicated workers.“They can indulge in all the fanciful daydreams they wish. However, the Lotus has bloomed and will continue to bloom. The history from 2014 to 2024 stands as proof that the Bharatiya Janata Party possesses dedicated workers, whereas the Samajwadi Party is filled with goons, criminals, and rioters, he said.

Maurya targets Akhilesh Yadav

Targeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya said he often makes statements relying on artificial intelligence, which he should avoid.“The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to achieve a hat-trick of victories. We are going to form the government for the third time in '27 and are going to wipe out the Samajwadi Party,” he said. (ANI)

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