'Land Of Goons': Man Says Neighbour Snatched Phone, Tried To Hit Him For Speaking English In Gurugram

The recent road-rage incident in Gurugram has once again sparked concerns over public safety. Rahul Gupta, a Bengaluru-based investor with Day Zero Ventures, has recalled an alleged attack from more than a decade ago, claiming that a neighbour confronted and physically assaulted him simply because he was speaking in English on the phone.

Gupta shared the experience while reacting to the recent incident involving a driver, identified as Kalyan Baisla, who allegedly deliberately knocked a female biker, Sia, off the road.

Gupta said the incident took place around 11 years ago when he was speaking to a customer in the US while walking outside his rented apartment in Gurgaon.

"11 years ago, I was talking to a US customer around 8 PM while walking outside my rented apartment in Gurgaon," Gupta said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

11 years ago, I was talking to a US customer around 8 PM while walking outside my rented apartment in Gurgaon. My neighbor snatched my phone and said“Zyada English Jhaad Raha hai” & tried to HIT me! No kidding, men or women, no one is safe in Gurgaon. Land of Goons! Rahul 祝️ investing 200k$ in early stage startups (@rahulrmv) September 15, 2026

According to Gupta, the situation quickly escalated when his neighbour allegedly snatched his phone and confronted him over speaking English in public.

"My neighbour snatched my phone and said "Zyada English Jhaad Raha hai (Showing off your English bit too much)" and tried to HIT me! No kidding, men or women, no one is safe in Gurgaon. Land of Goons!"

Gupta's post prompted several social media users to share their own unsettling experiences from Delhi-NCR, with accounts ranging from road confrontations to alleged violent attacks.

One user recalled an altercation after a road accident, saying: "It's the entire NCR. A car once hit mine from behind in Pari Chowk (Greater Noida), and the driver started abusing me,"

Another user reacted to Gupta's account, writing: "I know NCR is a bit messed up, but attacking you out of the blue for speaking in English on the phone with someone they don't even know is wild!"

A third user described an alleged attack at a wine bar, claiming:“My brother was on a date at a swanky wine bar when someone sitting tables away, walked up to him and smashed a bottle on his head. When cops turned up, they tried to arrest my brother & let those guys go.”

The accounts, though describing incidents from different years and circumstances, have reignited an online conversation around aggressive behaviour, road rage and confrontations in Delhi-NCR.