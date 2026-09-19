Why Are Nasdaq, S&P 500 And Dow Futures Rising Premarket? NVDA, CRWV, AMD, SPCX, BE Stocks In Focus



U.S. futures point to a higher, but traders face another potentially volatile session with monthly triple witching.

Investors will also parse Friday's industrial production data and comments from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said he expects the company to sell twice as many chips next year.

U.S. stock futures were higher early Friday as markets look to extend the rebound from the previous session following the Federal Reserve's first rate hike in three years. Investors will track Industrial Production data and commentary from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, as well as potential volatility from monthly Triple Witching options expiration at the close.

As of 4:00 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures rose 0.6%, while S & P 500 futures gained 0.3%, and Dow and Russell 2000 futures rose 0.2%. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S & P 500 Index, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has remained 'bearish.'

The Tech Radar

Nvidia (NVDA): CEO Jensen Huang announced at a Scotland summit that the chip giant expects to double chip sales next year as global AI adoption accelerates.

Apple (AAPL) remains on retail radar as its latest iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max officially go on sale today.

CoreWeave (CRWV): Shares rose 2% in early premarket trade, bouncing off a one-month low after announcing a $3B convertible note offering and receiving a $19.1M vote of confidence from Cathie Wood's ARK Invest.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD):Shares gained over 1% in early premarket on reports that it has notified partners of an impending 10% price increase starting Q4 to offset higher TSMC wafer costs.

Trending Stocks

SPCX (SpaceX): NASA selected the company for a Falcon 9 launch mission to deploy the StarBurst gamma-ray detector.

ASTS (AST SpaceMobile): Shares were subdued in early premarket trade after the FCC granted SpaceX approval for global satellite phone and data traffic, intensifying competition in direct-to-cell coverage.

RKLB (Rocket Lab): Shares are pushing toward their best week in over a month after completing key pre-flight testing for its Hungry Hippo fairing and Neutron second-stage test stand.

Uber Technologies (UBER):In focus after disclosing a 9.2% stake in Aurora Innovation alongside expanding European robotaxi partnerships.

Bloom Energy (BE): Shares rose over 2% in early premarket trade as investors gear up for its S & P 500 index addition, effective before the market opens on Monday.

GameStop (GME):On track for a third straight week of gains following strong earnings, insider buying by Ryan Cohen, and a rare bullish call from Jim Cramer.

The SEC's new five-year conditional exemption for qualifying Tokenized Securities Venues has kept the spotlight on Robinhood (HOOD) and Coinbase (COIN).

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included New Energy Era (NUAI), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and SK Hynix (SKHY)

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