Zombie Reddy 2 NXT LVL: Upendra's First Look Unveiled On Birthday

Upendra's First Look Revealed

The first look of actor Upendra from the upcoming Telugu film 'Zombie Reddy 2 NXT LVL' has been unveiled on the occasion of his birthday. The actor will be seen in a new avatar in the second part of the zombie comedy-action franchise. The first look shows Upendra hanging upside down from a large tree branch while holding a long weapon. He is seen with long hair, a rugged look and an intense expression. The poster also features a forest setting with burning torches and people seen in the background. The poster carries the tagline,“READY TO TURN THE WORLD UPSIDE DOWN,” matching the unusual look of the character.

Take a look Wishing the Real Star @nimmaupendra a very Happy Birthday #ZombieReddy2 NXT LVL will unleash a whole new flavour of madness, menace & mass with his never-before-seen avatar ❤️‍‍♂️ Superhero @tejasajja123 @Suparn @PrasanthVarma #ShanayaKapoor @vishwaprasadtg #KrithiPrasad... twitter/pSPSdlozwY - People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) September 18, 2026

Cast and Production Details

'Zombie Reddy 2 NXT LVL' stars Teja Sajja in the lead role and marks his second collaboration with People Media Factory after 'Mirai'. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Shanaya Kapoor.

The sequel to the Telugu zombie comedy was announced earlier this year, on the occasion of Sajja's 31st birthday. The film will see Sajja return to the franchise, with director Suparn S. Varma at the helm. The announcement was made by People Media Factory, which backed the first film. The makers also released a glimpse of the sequel, showing Sajja standing alone as thousands of zombies surround him.

The film is being described as a zombie action-comedy and will also feature Kannada star Upendra and Shanaya Kapoor, who will make her South Indian cinema debut with the project. Prasanth Varma, who created the original 'Zombie Reddy', is also involved in the sequel.

The screenplay has been written by Hussain Dalal, Prasanth Varma and Suparn S Varma. The music for the film has been composed by Gowra Hari, while TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad are producing the project.

'Zombie Reddy Nxt Lvl' will be released in seven languages: Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Nepali and Japanese. The makers have not announced an exact release date yet.

(ANI)

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