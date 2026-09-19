Surendra Koli, Acquitted In 2006 Nithari Killings, Dies By Suicide At Haridwar Tea Shop

Surendra Koli, acquitted in several cases linked to the 2006 Nithari serial murders, was found hanging inside a tea shop in Haridwar's Bhupatwala area, according to reports. Koli had reportedly been running the shop for the past few days.

Surendra Koli, who was acquitted in several cases linked to the infamous 2006 Nithari serial murders, has died by suicide in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, according to police. Koli was found hanging inside a tea shop in the Bhupatwala area, where he had reportedly been running the shop for the past few days.

VIDEO | Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Surendra Koli, an accused in the Nithari case, was found dead in the Bhupatwala area. Police said he allegedly died by suicide had reportedly been living in Bhupatwala and running a tea stall for the past few days reached the spot,... twitter/9AYUkXh6Eb

- Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026

Uttarakhand | Surinder Koli, who was acquitted of all charges by Supreme Court in 2025 in connection with 2006 Nithari serial killings, dies allegedly by suicide in Bhupatwala area, says Haridwar Police.

- ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took the body into custody. An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Koli was one of the key accused in the Nithari killings, which came to light in Noida in December 2006 after human remains were recovered near House D-5 in Sector 31.

The case involved the disappearance and deaths of several children and a young woman in and around Nithari. Koli, who worked as a domestic helper for businessman Moninder Singh Pandher, was convicted in multiple cases and was initially sentenced to death.

However, the legal case later took a major turn. In October 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Koli and Pandher in the cases before it, citing a lack of evidence. The Supreme Court subsequently dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's appeals against several of those acquittals in July 2025.

Koli was released after the court proceedings cleared the way for his release. He later reportedly moved to Haridwar, where he had been running a small tea shop in Bhupatwala.

Police are now investigating what happened before his death and whether any circumstances surrounding his recent life may have played a role. No confirmed information about a suicide note or the reason behind the reported suicide has been made public so far.

The body has been taken for further legal proceedings, including post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies)