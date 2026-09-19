J&K LG Appoints 29 Dysps, Warns Of Non-Traditional Security Threats

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday handed over appointment orders to 29 newly selected Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Services at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar, reminding them that the badge on their uniform represents public service and responsibility rather than authority.

Evolving Security Challenges

Addressing the newly inducted officers, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted that contemporary policing in the Union Territory is confronting complex and non-traditional security challenges. "Jammu and Kashmir today is facing challenges that police officers a decade ago might not even have imagined. The nature of terrorism is changing, and the battle is no longer being fought with conventional weapons alone," Sinha said, emphasising the need for continuous adaptation and strategic vigilance.

A Sacred Trust and Solemn Promise

Congratulating the young officers and their families, Sinha urged them to treat their appointment letters not as routine administrative documents, but as a sacred trust reposed in them by the people. "Today, appointment letters have been handed over to all 29 newly appointed officers. At first glance, it may appear to be an ordinary piece of paper, but it carries the immense trust and expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I do not consider it merely an appointment letter; rather, I see it as an invitation to serve-a call to accept the responsibility of safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Highlighting the administration's commitment to the people of the Union Territory, Sinha stated that the induction of dedicated officers is a pledge to the safety of the wider population. "It is also a solemn promise made to the 14 million citizens of Jammu and Kashmir that their security, dignity, and future will remain in capable, honest, and dedicated hands. It will be a mission that will demand sacrifice and dedication from you," he added.

'Badge a Symbol of Service, Not Authority'

Preparing the recruits for their upcoming training at the police academy in Udhampur, the Lieutenant Governor called on the young officers to lead with integrity. "During your stay and training in Udhampur, you will get a glimpse of this mission, where hard work and rigorous training will be your companions, and you will learn to overcome mental and physical challenges. You will understand that the badge on your uniform is not a symbol of authority over the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but a symbol of service, commitment, and responsibility towards them," the LG affirmed.

(ANI)

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