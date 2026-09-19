EPFO Updates: Get All Your PF Info On Whatsapp Now! Here's How

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) EPFO has launched a new WhatsApp channel to share key updates on PF, pensions, and schemes. Want to know how to follow it and what you'll get? We break it down for you.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started an official WhatsApp channel to make life easier for PF members and pensioners. You can now get important news about scheme announcements and service-related info directly on WhatsApp. But here's the main thing: this channel is only for updates. You cannot use it to manage your personal PF account. For checking your balance or claim status, you still have to use the regular official websites.

Following this channel is super simple. Just open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the 'Updates' tab. Tap on 'Channels' and search for 'EPFO'. Select the officially verified EPFO channel and just hit 'Follow'. EPFO has also shared a direct link to the channel on its official social media pages. You can even scan a QR code to access it.

This channel is mainly for sharing official information. PF members and pensioners can get updates on: new PF announcements, pension-related news, changes in schemes, new rules and policy updates, and important awareness messages. The main idea is to save you the trouble of having to check the EPFO website or social media pages every time for news.

This is a very important point to understand. The new EPFO WhatsApp channel is just a broadcast channel for information. As of now, EPFO has not announced that you can check your personal PF balance or claim status through this channel. For your personal PF details, you must use the EPFO member portal or the government's UMANG app. So, will PF services ever come to WhatsApp? Well, some recent news reports do talk about efforts to provide services like balance checks and mini-statements via WhatsApp. But you shouldn't confuse that with this new official channel. It's best to treat them as two separate things until there's an official announcement.

The biggest benefit for you is that you won't miss any important updates. For example, if there's a change in PF rules, a new scheme, or a major announcement, you'll see it directly in your WhatsApp 'Updates' section. This is a great extra communication line for anyone who wants to stay on top of PF and pension news. But be careful of fake EPFO accounts! EPFO has officially warned members to be cautious about sharing personal and financial details. Never share your UAN, password, Aadhaar number, PAN details, bank account info, or any OTP with anyone. EPFO has clearly stated it will never ask for such details over phone, SMS, or WhatsApp.

Here's what you need to know. You can get official news from EPFO, updates on PF and pension schemes, rule changes, and important service information. For your personal account, you still need to use the official member portal or other approved services to check your PF balance, account statement, and claim status. So, what should PF members do? Go ahead and follow the official EPFO WhatsApp channel to stay updated. But don't think that you can handle all your PF services right there. For anything related to your personal account, stick to the official EPFO sites. And most importantly, never share your UAN, Aadhaar, bank details, or passwords with anyone.