PM Modi Inaugurates Suchi Semicon's Advanced OSAT Plant In Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated commercial production at Suchi Semicon's advanced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) plant located in Palsana, Surat.

According to a press release, on September 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated commercial production at Suchi Semicon's state-of-the-art Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) plant at Palsana in Surat during the 'Semicon India 2026' event in New Delhi. The plant will strengthen India's position as a reliable hub for global semiconductor manufacturing and supply chains, while giving further momentum to 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has undertaken significant efforts to strengthen its semiconductor ecosystem, the press release said.

Project Investment and Capabilities

The semiconductor project was approved by the Union Cabinet in May 2026 under the India Semiconductor Mission. Established with an investment of approximately ₹868 crore, the unit has an annual production capacity of 1,033.20 million (103.32 crore) semiconductor chips.

The facility undertakes semiconductor chip assembly, advanced packaging and testing, with capabilities including SOIC, QFN and advanced IC packaging. The chips will primarily serve sectors such as power electronics, analogue integrated circuits, automotive and electric vehicles, industrial automation, consumer electronics, and energy and power management devices.

According to the press release, high-quality cleanrooms are operational at the facility, which has also dispatched its first consumer shipment from India. Suchi Semicon has entered into a technology collaboration with leading Japanese company ROHM Semiconductor to adopt advanced technologies and global quality standards.

Gujarat's Growing Semiconductor Ecosystem

Suchi Semicon's Palsana plant will further strengthen Gujarat's rapidly growing semiconductor ecosystem. With the Tata-PSMC semiconductor fab at Dholera and projects by Micron, CG Semi and Kaynes Semicon in Sanand, Surat is now set to emerge as another key centre for the semiconductor sector.

Suchi Semicon has conveyed gratitude to the Central and State Governments for their support in achieving this significant milestone. The company has also committed to building a robust semiconductor packaging and testing ecosystem in Gujarat by leveraging advanced technology, skilled talent, local supply chains and collaborations with educational institutions. (ANI)

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