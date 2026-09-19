Betterhomes Named Property Management Company Of The Year At IPS Awards For Second Year Running

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) betterhomes takes home the title again at IPS 2026, marking a second consecutive win for its Property Management team. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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betterhomes has been named Property Management Company of the Year at IPS 2026, following its win in the same category last year. The award was presented during the 22nd edition of the International Property Show at Dubai World Trade Centre, which brings together developers, investors and real estate professionals from across the industry.

For betterhomes, the recognition reflects more than a single year of performance. The company has more than 25 years of experience managing properties, with some landlords having trusted betterhomes with their buildings for more than two decades.

That continuity comes from understanding the detail behind every property and what matters to each landlord, while making the experience simple for both owners and tenants. Technology also plays a key role, giving landlords greater visibility and an easier way to stay on top of their property.

The Property Management Company of the Year category assesses four areas equally: property maintenance, tenant relations, financial management and operational efficiency.

“Winning once is a proud moment. Being recognised two years running says even more about the consistency of the team and the standard they continue to set,” said Niral Jhaveri, Director of Property Management at betterhomes.“For us, it comes down to doing the basics well, consistently, and building relationships that last. We are grateful to every client who continues to trust us with their property.”

About betterhomes:betterhomes is Dubai's longest-standing independent real estate brokerage, part of Cencorp, a group spanning sixteen companies across residential, commercial and professional real estate services. Since 1986, betterhomes has supported buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants across Dubai with data-led market insight and end-to-end property services.