Sanjay Nishad Alleges SP Encroached On Phoolan Devi's Property

Nishad Demands Probe into Phoolan Devi's Death, Slams SP

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad alleged that individuals associated with the Samajwadi Party had encroached upon the property of former MP Phoolan Devi and demanded an investigation into her death, while asserting that the Nishad community was no longer willing to be misled politically.

Responding to a question on his earlier remarks regarding Phoolan Devi, Nishad said, "Leaders who are just here for the season, or who shed crocodile tears, take Nishad votes to get into power and then leave. All those people forget the injustices done to the Nishads, and then give everything to their own people."

He further praising Phoolan Devi said that she was an icon who spoke directly with the PM. "She was an icon who spoke directly to the Prime Minister and asked for protection. She said we aren't safe in Uttar Pradesh, so we'll live in another state. 'Give me a guarantee, and only then will I surrender; otherwise, I'll get my justice with my weapons.' That's what she promised," he stated.

He alleged that the Congress and Samajwadi Party had used Phoolan Devi politically without honouring their commitments to her, asking for an investigation into her death. "The Congress forgot their promise and teamed up with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. They made a big fuss, turned her into a leader, and made her an MP, but what did she get in return? Death. We're saying that if she died, there needs to be an investigation: who gave the order," he said.

'SP Leader Encroached on Her Property'

Nishad further accused that a Samajwadi Party leader had taken over Phoolan Devi's property and was not treating her mother with due respect. "Samajwadi Party's Mr Chaurasia has completely taken over her property and isn't even giving her mother the respect she deserves today. All these people put on a show, claiming they did so much for her, but what did they actually do?" he said.

He questioned the circumstances surrounding Phoolan Devi's disillusionment with mainstream parties and her eventual killing. "When she got disillusioned, she finally formed a party called 'Ek Love Sena', and then another party. Forming a party isn't a crime, is it? She was killed after 27 days, which is wrong. We're saying that if she got disillusioned, people should answer for it. They need to explain why she got disillusioned in the first place, and why, even though they brought her from Madhya Pradesh, they couldn't keep her safe. How did they forget the Prime Minister's direct promise to her?" he said.

Nishad said the community would no longer be swayed by political posturing. "They come up with all sorts of disguises, claiming, 'We are huge icons of Phoolan Devi, we've done so much.' What did you actually do? In return, you handed out death. The Nishad community has woken up now; no one is going to fall for anyone's tricks anymore," he said.

'Show Respect to PM'

On Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks urging people to observe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as "Unemployment Day," Nishad said the Prime Minister deserved respect regardless of political differences. "The people of the country made Modi ji the Prime Minister, and we should show him respect. The Prime Minister belongs to everyone. Politics shouldn't be brought into everything. On birthdays, everyone wishes them well, and we also wish Akhilesh ji well. Congratulations should just be kept as congratulations," he said.

'Respect Election Commission's Orders'

Nishad on the Election Commission's decision to freeze the Trinamool Congress's election symbol ahead of the West Bengal by-elections, said the poll body's independence must be respected. "In a democracy, the Election Commission is an independent body, and no one should question whether elections are held fairly and transparently. Suggestions can be given to the Election Commission and to the Supreme Court, but their orders must be respected and followed," he said.

On UPI Charges

Responding to a question on opposition criticism over UPI transaction charges, Nishad said the burden on the public should not increase. "That's an issue Modi ji and Amit Shah ji are looking into. We don't need to worry about that. But we definitely feel the burden on the public should go down; it really shouldn't go up," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)