Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Maurya Circle To Race Course Road Closed For White-Topping Work

Bengaluru commuters are likely to face traffic congestion over the next few days as authorities have begun white-topping work on the key stretch connecting Maurya Circle Junction to Race Course Road. The road has been completely closed to vehicular movement to facilitate the work, which is expected to take at least two months to complete. Civic agencies and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have taken up the project and shut the stretch from Maurya Circle Junction to the old KPCC (Congress) office to all vehicles.

Major Route Blocked, Traffic Expected To Increase

Thousands of motorists use this important stretch every day while travelling from Majestic towards Race Course Road, Chalukya Circle, Vidhana Soudha, Malleshwaram and Seshadripuram. The closure is expected to divert a significant volume of traffic to surrounding alternative routes.

Workers have deployed JCBs, bulldozers and water tankers at the site, with preliminary construction activities already underway.

Commuters Face 20-Minute Increase In Travel Time

Motorists travelling from the Majestic side through KR Circle and Maurya Circle will now have to take alternative routes. Ramesh K, a daily commuter, expressed concern over the diversion.

He said, "The roads are already packed during peak hours. This route diversion will add at least 20 extra minutes to my daily office commute."

Traffic Police Advise Motorists To Use Anand Rao Circle Flyover

Traffic police have taken precautionary measures to manage the situation and advised motorists travelling from Majestic towards Race Course Road to use the Anand Rao Circle Flyover.

A senior traffic police officer said, "We have posted additional traffic cops at the location. They will manage the vehicle flow and prevent bottlenecks. Motorists should use the Anand Rao Circle Flyover to avoid traffic congestion."

Officials aim to complete the white-topping work within the next two months.