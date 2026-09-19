PM Modi's Health Secret REVEALED! He Eats Khichdi For Nearly 300 Days A Year-Here's What's In It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his birthday yesterday, September 17, and the whole country joined in the grand celebrations. PM Modi actually prefers to keep his birthday celebrations very simple every year. He was born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, on September 17, 1950. People across the country celebrate his birthday as 'Seva Diwas' or Seva Sankalp Abhiyan by doing various social service activities.

PM Modi's Fitness and Health Secret Revealed!

People all over the world constantly discuss the special fitness, health, and spiritual routines of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has mentioned multiple times that he is a pure vegetarian. We all know that his daily routine gives a lot of importance to physical and mental health. He practices age-appropriate exercises, yoga, pranayama, and meditation. It is also a well-known fact that PM Modi observes a strict fast during the nine days of Navratri and consumes only water.

The whole world praises PM Modi for his excellent health and disciplined daily routine, keeping aside all political and party differences. PM Modi makes sure to eat 'one specific dish' regularly to maintain his health. He has personally revealed this secret many times. Do you know what it is?

Yes, Prime Minister Modi eats Khichdi for at least 300 days out of 365 days in a year to stay fit and healthy. This is not a hidden secret anymore. He has shared this detail on several podcasts and social media platforms. So, what makes this Khichdi so special? What ingredients go into it? Read the full story below.

What Goes Into Khichdi and How Do You Make It?

Healthy green gram Khichdi is the best comfort food that satisfies both your stomach and mind. Green gram Khichdi does not mean just lentils; it includes a mix of several other healthy ingredients. The cooking process is very simple, but its nutritional value is huge. Here is the recipe to make this simple and tasty Khichdi, which is a symbol of comfort in every Indian household.

First, take equal quantities of rice and green gram. Green gram is excellent for digestion and is packed with proteins. Wash both of them thoroughly three to four times and soak them in water for at least twenty minutes. Meanwhile, finely chop your favorite nutritious vegetables like carrots, green peas, beans, and potatoes.

Now, place a pressure cooker on the stove and add one or two spoons of pure cow ghee. Once the ghee melts and heats up, add cumin seeds and let them crackle. As the aroma of cumin spreads, add finely chopped ginger to boost digestion, a little asafoetida, and green chilies, and sauté them well. Next, add the colorful chopped vegetables and fry them lightly for a minute or two. These vegetables add vitamins, minerals, and fiber to the Khichdi.

After this, drain the water from the soaked rice and green gram and add them to the cooker. Add a pinch of turmeric and salt to taste, and mix everything well. The main secret to getting a butter-soft Khichdi is to add four times more water than the quantity of rice and lentils you took.

Close the cooker lid and let it cook on a medium flame for three to four whistles. Once the pressure releases completely, open the lid, and garnish it with fresh coriander leaves and another spoon of cow ghee. Your hot, aromatic, and pure Khichdi is now ready to eat! You will feel amazing satisfaction in your body and mind if you eat this with fresh curd, lemon pickle, or papad. This nutritious Khichdi is the perfect combination of simplicity and health.