Emirates NBD Claims 12 Top Honours At Euromoney Awards For Excellence And Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Bank wins three major regional titles including 'Middle East's Best Retail Bank', 'Middle East's Best for Customer Experience' and 'Middle East's Best Bank for ESG' Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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. Secures four national honours including 'UAE's Best Bank', 'UAE's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility', 'UAE's Best Bank for ESG' and 'UAE's Best for Consumer Lending'

. Emirates NBD Capital secures five prestigious awards including 'Middle East's Best Investment Bank for SSAs', 'Middle East's Best Investment Bank for FIG', 'Best Investment Bank for ECM', 'Middle East's Best Islamic Structured Finance House' and 'UAE's Best Islamic Structured Finance House'

Dubai, UAE, September 2026: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region, together with its investment banking arm Emirates NBD Capital, has achieved notable success at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence and Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2026, securing 12 major regional and national awards. The accolades underscore the Group's market leadership, retail banking strength, investment banking expertise, commitment to sustainable finance and relentless focus on customer-centric digital innovation.

Emirates NBD has reinforced its regional market leadership by winning three prestigious awards, including 'Middle East's Best Retail Bank'. The recognition highlights the bank's ongoing digital transformation, hyper-personalised financial services and expanding retail presence across key regional markets. Supported by AI-driven banking features and seamless digital onboarding, Emirates NBD continues to redefine consumer banking standards across the MENATSA region.

The bank's dedicated approach to service design earned it the title of 'Middle East's Best for Customer Experience'. Over the past year, Emirates NBD further embedded unified CX standards across all digital and physical customer touchpoints, leveraging predictive analytics and real-time feedback loops to deliver frictionless, intuitive and highly responsive banking journeys. Emirates NBD continues to rank among the region's top banks for Customer Experience with a Net Promoter Score of 58.

Emirates NBD further strengthened its position as a pioneer in sustainable finance, taking home both 'Middle East's Best Bank for ESG' and 'UAE's Best Bank for ESG'. The dual wins reflect the bank's progress in mobilising green and transition finance, issuing innovative ESG-labelled financial instruments and embedding environmental and social considerations into its corporate lending framework. Recently, the bank also marked a significant milestone in its sustainable finance journey by pioneering the UAE's first dedicated Transition Finance Framework aligned with ICMA and LMA, to support corporate and institutional customers in their transformation towards more sustainable business models.

At a national level, Emirates NBD maintained its leadership as the benchmark for financial institutions in the country, winning 'UAE's Best Bank'. The Group delivered a record financial performance in H1 2026, generating AED 16.2 billion in profit before tax, a 5% year-on-year increase driven by a 13% rise in net interest income and an impressive 25% surge in non-funded income. Accelerating its global footprint, the bank recently completed the acquisition of RBL Bank and announced the acquisition of HSBC Egypt's retail banking business, marking a pivotal milestone in its international expansion and significantly enhancing its scale and diversification.

Emirates NBD also strengthened its leadership in responsible banking, earning the title of 'UAE's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility'. The award recognises the bank's community empowerment initiatives, Emiratisation programmes and social impact investments. In addition, the bank was also recognised as the 'UAE's Best for Consumer Lending', driven by its market-leading personal finance solutions, digital loan approvals, competitive card offerings and responsible lending practices that continue to empower individuals and families across the UAE.

Emirates NBD Capital demonstrated its market-leading capabilities by winning three key titles, including 'Middle East's Best Investment Bank for SSAs'. The award consolidates its position as a leading arranger of sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) transactions across the Middle East. The bank's Global Loan Solutions (GLS) desk closed more than 112 syndicated loan transactions during the year, mobilising over USD 100 billion in total, with sovereign wealth funds, government-related entities and supranational institutions accounting for approximately 15% of all transactions concluded.

Emirates NBD Capital was also named 'Middle East's Best Investment Bank for FIG' and 'Best Investment Bank for ECM'. These accolades recognise Emirates NBD Capital's pivotal role in advising landmark sovereign, supranational, agency and financial institution issuers, alongside its dominant presence in regional equity capital markets.

Further showcasing its leadership in Shariah-compliant financing solutions, Emirates NBD Capital was also honoured at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2026, securing both 'Middle East's Best Islamic Structured Finance House' and 'UAE's Best Islamic Structured Finance House'. These recognitions highlight the firm's innovative deal structuring, strong distribution network and leadership across Sukuk issuances and Islamic structured transactions.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Emirates NBD, said:“Recognition across multiple categories at the prestigious Euromoney awards is a powerful endorsement of Emirates NBD's diversified strengths and regional ambitions. These honours reflect the trust our customers and partners place in us, as well as the dedication of our people to deliver innovative, responsible and sustainable financial solutions across the markets we serve. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to build on this momentum while supporting our customers' success and contributing to the continued growth and development of the markets we serve.”

Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer at Emirates NBD, commented:“We are honoured to be recognised with 12 prestigious awards at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026. These recognitions are a testament to Emirates NBD's continued leadership and our commitment to driving innovation, capital markets excellence, exceptional customer service and sustainable growth across the region. As we continue our journey towards transforming into a data-first, digital-focused and environmentally responsible regional powerhouse, we remain focused on setting new benchmarks for banking excellence across the region.”

This recognition at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026 builds on Emirates NBD's established track record of global and regional accolades, reaffirming its vision to be the most innovative bank for its customers, people and communities.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENATSA (Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 25 million active customers. As at 30th June 2026, total assets were AED 1.3 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 354 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 1,425 branches and 4,948 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.