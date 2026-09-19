New OTT Releases: 5 Exciting Movies And Series You Can't Miss This Weekend

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Streaming platforms dropped brand new movies and series on September 18. We bring you the top 5 OTT releases including Lust Stories 3 and Kattalan that you simply cannot miss this weekend.

OTT lovers always wait eagerly for the weekend. Digital platforms dropped brand new movies and web series across different genres this Friday. Romance, wild action, gripping crime thrillers, comedy, and emotional drama bring a completely different vibe right now. We give you full details about the top and most awaited content released on major OTT platforms including Netflix, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, and Prime Video. You can easily add these titles to your watchlist this weekend.

Netflix finally streams the third part of its most popular and successful anthology franchise, Lust Stories. This bold and emotional anthology features four different stories. Legendary Indian filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj direct these mind-blowing segments.

The creators present modern love, attraction, complicated relationships, and personal emotions in a way that connects perfectly with the youth. Star cast members Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, Siddharth, and Ali Fazal deliver power-packed performances. You will definitely love this if you enjoy relationship dramas.

SonyLIV finally streams the most awaited action thriller Kattalan for South Indian movie lovers. The story revolves around illegal animal ivory smuggling and extremely violent gang fights inside dense forest areas.

The makers perfectly mix crime, high-voltage suspense, and uncompromised action elements in this film. The dark visuals and next-level cinematography in the forest backdrop give a goosebumps experience to audience who love thriller movies.

JioHotstar drops the second season of the mind-blowing crime drama MobLand today. This season revolves intensely around the most powerful crime families, crazy gang wars, and behind-the-screen political games.

Hollywood star Tom Hardy plays the prime role in this series. The creators bring new enemies and unexpected suspense twists this time. Dark content lovers who binge-watch crime dramas and gangster stories should absolutely not miss this one over the weekend.

Prime Video releases You + Me - Against the World as a very different romantic thriller that attracts the youth massively. The story takes an ultimate turn when an anonymous stalker enters the life of a happy-going love couple and turns their world upside down.

The makers mix sweet romance with gripping mystery and suspense elements. This movie will definitely impress the digital audience and young couples. You will find this a great watch if you want some thrill in love stories.

Netflix brings a fun comedy drama titled Best of the Best for people who want to spend a relaxing and happy time instead of watching serious movies. The main story follows two childhood best friends who join a highly competitive Bollywood fusion dance team at UCLA. The plot explores how their friendship, competition, and dreams take new turns.

This movie provides great entertainment with superb dance numbers, youthful vibes, and family bonding. You will find this a fresh choice on Netflix to chill with your whole family or friends this weekend.