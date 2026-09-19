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HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro Takes Health Management From Tracking To Early Risk Awareness
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Smartwatches have evolved into sophisticated health companions, putting a growing range of health insights within everyday reach. As these devices become more capable of continuously monitoring the body, the next frontier is turning this wealth of data into meaningful insights that can help users better understand their health and make more informed decisions. With the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro, Huawei is taking this approach further by combining advanced health monitoring with early risk assessment, personalised insights, and intelligent guidance. Early Detection and Intervention: Going beyond comprehensive health management, Huawei is taking health monitoring a step further on the GT 7 Pro with features designed to help identify potential health risks at an early stage. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro supports the Coronary Heart Disease Risk Study. After completing a questionnaire in the HUAWEI Research app on their smartphone, users perform static ECG measurements and wear the watch while sleeping and during daytime activities for three to four days. The watch then generates a risk assessment report. If the results indicate an elevated risk, users are advised to consult a healthcare professional, undergo further medical evaluation, and take proactive steps to help mitigate potential complications. Huawei is the first and only watch to offer this feature. The watch also features Diabetes risk assessment, providing a comprehensive evaluation of the user's risk level for hyperglycemia. By detecting abnormal metabolic signals, the device can recommend lifestyle adjustments or encourage users to seek medical evaluation if their assessed risk increases. Overall, Huawei has advanced the GT 7 beyond just tracking to a smarter, proactive health management device. That said, these features are designed for health-risk awareness and not for medical diagnosis or treatment. Deeper Health Insights: From the moment users wake up, the WATCH GT 7 Pro helps them prepare for the day with upgraded Health Insights. It begins with a personalised assessment of sleep quality, followed five to ten minutes after waking by a Morning Briefing based on health and fitness data from the previous day. The new Physical Readiness feature further assesses the user's physical condition based on 14 different indicators, including sleep quality, HRV, emotional state, and calories burned. A higher score indicates sufficient recovery, while a lower score may suggest potential overexertion or insufficient rest. By making recovery more visible and easier to understand, the feature can help users gradually build healthier habits. Celia AI Health Insights takes this a step further by analysing data across multiple dimensions, including heart health, sleep, stress, medication, diet, and even phone usage. It provides deeper insights and personalised recommendations, helping users better understand the factors that may influence their overall wellbeing. Refined for Active Lifestyles: The GT 7 Pro seamlessly blends outdoor functionality with refined aesthetics, offering fresh options across colours, materials, and strap designs. Available in three colour options, the watch features a nano-tech ceramic bezel with a scratch-resistant finish, paired with a titanium alloy middle frame for enhanced durability and a premium feel. To help users train more effectively, the AI fitness algorithm provides an overall evaluation of workout performance alongside actionable suggestions for improvement. After a workout, it analyses and summarises training records and provides targeted recommendations based on areas for improvement, such as insufficient power output in specific sections or inconsistent cadence. With the new Padel feature, you can let the watch analyse your game and give you a performance summary at the end. The fluoroelastomer strap incorporates the HUAWEI EasyCross design, providing a secure and comfortable fit for both everyday wear and demanding outdoor activities. Built to keep pace with active lifestyles, the GT 7 Pro also offers up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge under light-use conditions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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