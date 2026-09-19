Purehealth Launches AI-Powered Solution To Enhance Access To Healthcare Services For Daman Members

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, September 2026 – PureHealth has launched an AI-powered solution to streamline document processing for The National Insurance Company – Daman, designed to enhance the efficiency of health insurance operations. The solution will process more than 60 million documents each year, improving accuracy and enabling faster access to care for over three million members in the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The new solution is expected to convert more than 80 per cent of documents into structured digital data, reducing processing times from days to minutes. Manual rework is set to decrease by over 50 per cent, allowing Daman teams to focus on higher-value activities such as fraud detection, clinical quality assurance and member support.

For Daman's members and extensive network of healthcare providers, this translates into a quicker, more reliable experience. By minimising manual data entry and identifying missing or incomplete information at the point of submission, the solution reduces errors and the need for additional follow-ups. The AI solution will streamline the handling of policyholder requests, from enrolments and endorsements to complex claims through enhanced accuracy, consistency, and intelligent automation.

These advancements position Daman at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare financing in the UAE and support PureHealth's broader ambition to digitise healthcare and deliver world-class outcomes at scale.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said:“Artificial intelligence is reshaping healthcare and financing is a critical part of that shift. Through Daman's AI-powered solution, we are embedding advanced digital intelligence into core insurance operations, strengthening the foundations of healthcare financing and supporting better outcomes for patients and providers, while contributing to Abu Dhabi's growing leadership in AI-enabled healthcare.”

Harnessing large language models, intelligent classification and structured data extraction, the technology digitises and integrates policy applications into core workflows. Developed by PureCS, a cloud and technology services provider and PureHealth subsidiary, the solution combines proprietary components tailored to Daman's operations with advanced capabilities, establishing a scalable and secure foundation for future AI driven enhancements, including claims and prior authorisation processing.

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said:“This AI-powered solution is a major step forward in how we serve our members and partners. By automating millions of documents every year, we are reducing errors, accelerating turnaround times and removing friction from the process. That means faster decisions, smoother interactions and a more dependable experience for everyone who relies on us.”

By embedding intelligent automation at scale and delivering measurable improvements in speed, accuracy and access, the solution marks a significant milestone in Daman's ongoing digital transformation and reinforces PureHealth's commitment to building more data-driven, patient-centric healthcare systems from care to cover.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises: