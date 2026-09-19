IND Vs AFG: Abhishek Sharma Chased By Female Fan At Team Hotel Despite Security Intervention (WATCH)

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma encountered an unexpected and chaotic moment at the team hotel following the Men in Blue's 127-run win over Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, September 17.

Abhishek played a blazing knock of 108 off 30 balls, including 11 sixes and 9 fours, at an astonishing strike rate of 360.00, shattering multiple records to power India to a massive total of 221/7. The explosive opener dismantled Afghanistan's bowling attack to reach the three-figure mark in just 30 balls, making him the fastest Indian batter to score a century in T20Is.

With this victory, Team India whitewashed Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series to complete a dominant 3-0 sweep, capping off a stellar campaign that had fans buzzing across the capital. However, the euphoria of the historic win quickly took a dramatic turn away from the pitch.

Also Read:DDCA lauds great experience hosting India-Afghanistan T20I match

Abhishek's Female Fan Breaches Hotel Security in Viral Video

As Abhishek Sharma became the star of the night for his blistering performance that left his ardent fans and Delhi crowd mesmerized, a dramatic security breach unfolded behind the scenes.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Abhishek was seen entering the hotel alongside his squad when an unexpected encounter disrupted the routine entry. A woman, who was reportedly a passionate fan of the Indian opener, was seen running towards Abhishek in an attempt to get closer to him for a photograph.

However, the hotel security immediately intervened and tried to stop her from approaching the cricketer. And yet the woman continued to chase Abhishek, even as multiple security personnel attempted to hold her back, creating a chaotic scene at the hotel entrance.

Abhishek Sharma was heading to the team hotel when a girl suddenly started running after him for a photo. Even after 5–6 hotel staff tried to stop her, she kept chasing him, crying and screaming Morkel looked genuinely shocked and uncomfortable watching the whole... twitter/OFJy83ni12

- Elysium (@CricketElysium) September 18, 2026

This was not the first time Abhishek Sharma had come across such a close encounter with fans. During IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad's flamboyant opener had his hand forcibly grabbed and pulled by a female fan at the team hotel, leaving him visibly startled and uncomfortable before security personnel intervened.

Given his rising popularity over the last year, Abhishek has attracted a massive fan following, with his explosive performances on the field making him one of the most talked-about young stars in Indian cricket.

How Did Abhishek Sharma Perform Throughout the Series?

Before the Afghanistan T20Is, Abhishek Sharma's form was under scrutiny because of his inconsistent performances in the series against Ireland, England, and Zimbabwe, where he managed scores of 49 and 0 against Ireland, 59, 43, 10, 16, and 3 against England, and just 1, 8, and 2 against Zimbabwe.

Aggregating just 191 runs at an average of 19.10 in 10 innings, the southpaw's place in India's playing XI was questioned. However, Abhishek Sharma responded to the critics with his aggressive showing in the recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan. In the opening match, he scored 82 off 42 balls, followed by 39 off 19 in the second T20I.

In the series finale, Abhishek Sharma continued his stunning run, smashing 108 off 34 balls to complete a record-breaking three-match series. In three innings, Abhishek aggregated 229 runs at an average of 76.33 and a strike rate of 269.41.

Abhishek Sharma will travel with the India squad for the upcoming Asian Games 2026 in Japan, where the Men in Blue will defend the Gold medal that they won in the 2023 edition of the event.

Also Read:IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Spiritual Celebration After 30-Ball Century Goes Viral (WATCH)