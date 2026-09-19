Why Gold Loan Demand Is Surging Across India - And What Record Gold Rates Have To Do

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Something has changed in how Indian households think about the jewellery in the locker. India's organised gold loan book has grown close to fourfold in five years, reaching roughly ₹18.6 lakh crore by March 2026. That is not a fashion or a sign of distress. It is a fairly rational response to two things happening at once: gold is worth more than it has ever been, and the rules around lending against it got clearer. Two Forces Behind the 2026 Surge Every rally makes the same jewellery worth more. A rising gold price lifts borrowing capacity without anyone buying a single extra gram. The chain pledged two years ago supports a materially larger advance today. Families are using that headroom for stock purchases, crop inputs, school fees and hospital bills - and getting the ornaments back afterwards, which is the part that matters most to them. The LTV ceiling moved. From April 2026, RBI replaced the flat 75% loan-to-value cap with tiers. Loans up to ₹2.5 lakh can now go to 85%, loans between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh to 80%, and anything above ₹5 lakh stays at 75%. The effect is concentrated exactly where most borrowing happens - small tickets, where an extra ten percentage points is the difference between covering the requirement and falling short. Even now, only around 8% of the gold held in Indian homes is pledged with organised lenders. Most of it is still idle. What Makes a Secured Loan Structurally Different Gold loans and unsecured loans are not competing products. They answer different questions, and the differences come from the structure rather than from one being superior.

Feature Unsecured Personal Loan Secured Gold Loan Collateral None Ornaments up to 1 kg, or bank-minted 22K coins up to 50 g, per borrower Role of credit score Central to approval and pricing Not usually the deciding factor, though repayment is still reported to bureaus Disbursement Typically two to five working days Same day in most cases, once valuation and paperwork are done Pricing basis Priced against borrower risk alone Priced against collateral the lender holds, which is why rates sit differently

Because a pledged ornament sits with the lender, the risk profile is different, and the gold loan interest rate reflects that. It also means the loan can move quickly, since there is far less about the borrower left to verify. What it cannot do is help someone who has nothing to pledge - which is precisely where unsecured credit does its job.

Getting the Sums Right Before Pledging

Watch the rate, but know how it is applied. Tracking the gold rate today gives a sense of the ballpark. The figure a lender actually uses is the lower of the 30-day average or the previous day's close, published by IBJA or a SEBI-regulated exchange, so a one-day spike will not move the sanction.

Model the repayment before you commit. A gold loan calculator converts weight, purity and current rates into an eligible amount and a projected interest outgo. Muthoot Finance publishes its scheme details and a calculator on its website, and its Loan@Home service allows the process to start without a branch visit - helpful for comparing structures before deciding anything.

Pick a repayment structure that matches the income, not the calendar. Regular EMIs, monthly interest servicing, or a bullet repayment at the end are all standard. One rule worth knowing: RBI caps bullet repayment consumption loans at 12 months, though they can be renewed. A trader with seasonal receipts and a salaried borrower should not be choosing the same structure.

Where Care Is Still Needed

Borrow the requirement, not the eligibility. A high valuation makes a large sanction possible. That is not a reason to take it. Interest accrues on what is drawn.

Treat interest dates seriously. Missed payments attract penal charges, and prolonged default can eventually lead to auction - a long process with several exits, but one best avoided entirely.

Get the paperwork before handing anything over.A Key Fact Statement setting out the full cost, and a receipt listing gross weight, net weight and assessed purity, should both be in hand before the ornaments leave the counter.

Choosing Where to Pledge

The lender matters more here than in almost any other kind of borrowing, because what is at stake is not only money.

Muthoot Finance is regulated by RBI and sits in its upper layer of NBFCs, the tier held to the strictest standards. Pledged ornaments are insured at no cost to the borrower and kept in tamper-proof packaging inside branch strongrooms under round-the-clock surveillance. Repayment runs through any branch or online via the iMuthoot app and Webpay, part-payments are accepted, and prepaying carries no penalty. On closure, RBI requires the jewellery back within seven working days, with ₹5,000 per day payable to the borrower if the lender causes the delay.

Before Applying

Gold that has been sitting untouched for a decade is worth considerably more now than when it was bought, and the framework around lending against it is tighter than it has ever been. Both of those things favour the borrower.

The sensible sequence has not changed. Check the current benchmark, confirm which LTV tier applies, run the repayment through a calculator, choose the structure that fits the income, and read the receipt before signing. Done in that order, a short-term gap gets covered and the jewellery comes home.