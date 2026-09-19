MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Spanish ceramic tiles will once again have a strong presence at the 43rd edition of CERSAIE, taking place from 21 to 25 September at BolognaFiere in Bologna, Italy. A total of 72 ASCER member companies manufacturing and distributing ceramic wall and floor tiles will participate, alongside two associate members. Regarded as the leading international trade fair for the ceramic tile and bathroom furnishings industry, last year's edition welcomed nearly 95,000 visitors from 158 countries and more than 600 exhibitors. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Tile of Spain companies will be present across all nine halls dedicated to ceramic wall and floor tiles (14, 16, 25, 26, 29, 30, 32, 36 and 37). Spain will have the second-largest contingent at the event, behind only the host country, Italy, underlining the strength and international reach of the Spanish ceramic tile industry.

Supported by ICEX, ASCER offers a digital catalogue to help visitors locate and contact the Tile of Spain companies exhibiting at CERSAIE. Accessible from any mobile device, the tool enables users to search for exhibitors by hall or alphabetically, browse images and explore the latest products they will be presenting at the trade fair.

Tile of Spain's participation at CERSAIE will also be widely promoted through the official Instagram accountand the hashtagsand, with content shared before, during and after the event.

CERSAIE will also serve as a showcase for Time of Spain 2027, Tile of Spain's industry-wide initiative, which will bring together international professionals and specifiers during the first two weeks of February and offer them first-hand insight into the innovation, design and manufacturing capabilities of Spain's ceramic tile industry.