MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE – September 2026: SmartLife Foundation, a Dubai-based non-profit licensed by the CommunityDevelopment Authority CDA, has successfully wrapped up its Cool Bus Shelter – Heat Relief Initiative.Conducted in collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs GDRFA and theCDA, the campaign delivered essential hydration, care, and respite to more than 500 blue-collar workersduring the peak of the UAE summer. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Timed to align with the UAE's mandatory Midday Break-which restricts outdoor labor between 12:30 PM and3:00 PM-the initiative transformed local bus shelters into dedicated cooling stations. Workers were providedwith a safe, shaded environment to rest, significantly lowering the health risks associated with extremeseasonal temperatures.

The campaign received widespread backing from leading corporate partners, including Emirates NBD, EmiratesIslamic Bank, Tristar, The UAE Lottery, Gucci Changemakers, AmiViz, and FTI Consulting. In addition tocontributing funding and heat-relief care packs-complete with hydration kits, cooling essentials, andrefreshments-volunteers from these organizations took to the streets to personally distribute aid and engagewith the workers.

“Ensuring the health, dignity, and wellbeing of our frontline workforce is at the core of our mission,” said aspokesperson for SmartLife Foundation.“We extend our deepest gratitude to our government partners,corporate sponsors, and dedicated volunteers whose joint efforts made a tangible difference in the lives ofhundreds of workers this summer.”

About SmartLife Foundation:

SmartLife Foundation is a Dubai-based non-profit organization registered with the Community DevelopmentAuthority (CDA) of Dubai. Through targeted programs in education, skills development, healthcare, andcommunity engagement, SmartLife empowers blue-collar and frontline communities. Supported byvolunteers, corporate entities, and government partners across the UAE, SmartLife's initiatives activelycontribute toward several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).