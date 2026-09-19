Tata Sons' AOA At Heart Of N Chandrasekaran's Extension Dispute

Dispute Over Chairman's Extension and AOA Interpretation

The legal dispute over Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's five-year extension could hinge on the interpretation of the company's Articles of Association (AOA), particularly provisions relating to the role of Tata Trusts' nominee directors, rather than only on the majority vote of the board, legal expert Sonam Chandwani said.

In an interview with ANI on Friday, Chandwani, Senior Advocate at the Bombay High Court and Managing Director of KS Legal Associates, said the Tata Trusts are taking the position that their nominee directors have a special role under the AOA and that their approval is necessary for the appointment of the chairman.

"Tata Trusts are taking the position that their nominee directors have a special role under the AOA and that the approval of the trust nominees is necessary," Chandwani said. She added that the core legal question is whether affirmative votes from the Tata Trusts' nominee directors are mandatory for the appointment of the chairman. The issue has emerged after the Tata Sons board decided to extend Chandrasekaran's tenure as Chairman for another five years, despite Noel Tata voting against the resolution.

Chandwani said the dispute also stems from Chandrasekaran's earlier indication that he did not wish to continue, following which the process of appointing a successor had already begun. "The process of appointing a successor had already been initiated after Mr. Chandrasekaran publicly announced he did not wish to continue... His point is that they cannot simply revisit that decision," she said.

Dual Legal Battle: Internal Governance and RBI Oversight

Chandwani said the Tata Sons dispute has effectively opened up two separate legal fronts -- an internal governance dispute over the interpretation of the AOA and an external regulatory contest involving the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Regulatory Contest with RBI

On the RBI matter, she said the central bank had filed a caveat in the Bombay High Court after rejecting Tata Sons' application to deregister as a Core Investment Company (CIC). "A caveat is basically a precautionary legal step. It means that if Tata Sons approaches the court against the RBI's decision, the RBI wants to make sure that no order is passed without hearing the other side," she said.

Tata Sons has resisted a mandatory public listing after repaying debts and attempting to surrender its licence to exit the regulatory framework. Chandwani said listing would require substantial restructuring and public disclosures.

She said challenging the RBI's decision in the High Court remains Tata Sons' primary recourse to test whether the regulator's position is legally sustainable.

Role of the Charity Commissioner

Chandwani also pointed to the role of the Charity Commissioner, given that public trusts hold a majority stake in Tata Sons. "Whatever changes, decisions, or restructuring need to be done must be disclosed to or receive prior approval from the Charity Commissioner," she concluded.

The two disputes -- one involving Tata Sons' internal governance and the other involving regulatory oversight by the RBI -- have brought the company's AOA and its special governance provisions into focus.

Board Decisions and Noel Tata's Veto

A major corporate dispute has erupted between Tata Sons (the holding company of the Tata Group) and its majority shareholder, Tata Trusts (which owns 66% of the company) over leadership and a public stock market listing. On September 17, the Tata Sons board voted to reappoint N. Chandrasekaran for a third five-year term as Executive Chairman and initiated steps to proceed with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandated that the company must list on the stock exchange. However, Noel Tata, the Chairman of Tata Trusts, fiercely opposed and vetoed both moves, declaring the board's decisions "illegal" (ANI)

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