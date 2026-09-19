Global Food Week 2026 Opens Registration Visitors And Global Food Security Summit Attendees

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,September, 2026: Global Food Week 2026, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), has officially opened registration for visitors to the Global Food Week exhibition and attendees of the highly anticipated second edition of the Global Food Security Summit (GFSS). Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company in partnership with ADAFSA, Global Food Week 2026 will take place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 6 to 8 October. The event will bring the entire global food ecosystem together under one roof, featuring an expansive exhibition, impactful thought leadership sessions at the GFSS, and a robust business-to-business platform designed to shape the future of the food industry.

This year's edition introduces Shop at the Show, a dedicated Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, enabling visitors to purchase products directly from exhibitors while giving brands a new opportunity to engage with consumers. This edition of Global Food Week will feature several international pavilions, cutting-edge food innovations and traditional delicacies, where attendees will discover a wide array of products and solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the global F&B market.

Exhibitors will benefit from privileged access to one of the world's fastest growing and wealthiest F&B markets, with unparalleled networking opportunities and the chance to connect with key stakeholders, policymakers, and business leaders. Additionally, the event provides a platform for businesses seeking to enter the UAE market, offering access to a comprehensive audience of decision-makers and buyers.

The second edition of GFSS will serve as a critical platform for policymakers, industry experts, researchers, and innovators to collaborate and address pressing challenges in food security. Focus areas include strengthening global food systems, fostering resilience, and positioning Abu Dhabi as a hub for food security solutions.

Attendees can expect thought-provoking discussions, keynote speeches, and panels that will tackle global challenges and opportunities in food security. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, GFSS is a must-attend event for those seeking to contribute to a more secure and sustainable food future.

Registration is now open for visitors, exhibitors, and speakers who wish to be part of this landmark event. For more information on how to participate and to secure your spot, visit the official event website here.