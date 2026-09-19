JETOUR G700 TOPFIRE Set To Redefine Flagship Off-Road Performance In The UAE

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Elite Group Holding has introduced the all-new JETOUR G700 TOPFIRE in the UAE, expanding its portfolio with a factory-customized flagship SUV that combines a 904 PS hybrid powertrain with purpose-built hardware for demanding terrain.

Powered by JETOUR's i-DM Off-Road Hybrid System, the G700 TOPFIRE delivers a combined output of 904 PS and 1,135 Nm of torque, providing the immediate strength and response required for demanding off-road conditions.

The model is built on JETOUR's (GAIA) Generation of All-Terrain Intelligent Architecture, which integrates the vehicle's structural strength, traction systems and all-terrain technologies into a single purpose-developed platform.

Its dedicated chassis combines a high-strength steel integrated ladder frame with a 55.6 mm increase in body height and a 94 mm wider track. Approach, departure and breakover angles of 35°, 29° and 24°, together with a 950 mm water-wading capability, support confident progress across steep, uneven and waterlogged terrain.

Three intelligent differential locks and an industry-exclusive auto-cross-axle system enhance traction, while K-MAN nitrogen shock absorbers offer eight-level adjustable compression damping for control off-road and comfort in the city. The specification also includes 305/55 R20 all-terrain tyres, forged aluminium wheels and a functional ventilated bonnet designed to improve heat dissipation in extreme conditions.

Despite its competition-inspired hardware, the G700 TOPFIRE retains the expected refinement of a flagship SUV. A high-strength roof-rack system, supporting up to 300 kg when stationary and 100 kg while driving, also extends its practicality for camping and adventure equipment.

“The JETOUR G700 TOPFIRE reflects the growing demand in the UAE for vehicles that combine high performance, premium comfort and genuine off-road capability,” said Samer Constantine, Regional Sales Manager.“Now available in the UAE, it offers customers a distinctive factory-customized flagship developed for the region's diverse driving conditions.”

The model's UAE arrival expands Elite Group Holding's offering with a distinctive proposition for customers seeking factory-engineered customization, serious all-terrain performance and premium versatility. Further details are available through Elite Group Holding.

Headquartered in the UAE, Elite Group Holding is a leading automotive group whose portfolio includes Jetour, SOUEAST, Zenvo, The Elite Cars, and ART Elite. The group brings together automotive distribution, premium retail, leasing, and ownership solutions within an integrated mobility ecosystem.

For more information, visit elitegroupholding or call 800-5-ELITE