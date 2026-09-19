Overcrowded And Delayed: Pakistan's E-Bus Fleet Struggles To Meet Demand

Islamabad's electric bus service between Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Media Town is facing growing pressure, with commuters complaining of overcrowding and long waiting times. The service was introduced to provide citizens with a modern and comfortable public transport option. However, passengers using the PIMS-Media Town route now say the experience has become increasingly difficult because buses are not arriving frequently enough.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, the situation worsened after the No. 136 bus service was discontinued on the route. The change has pushed more passengers towards the electric buses, increasing pressure on the existing service.

E-bus arrives every 30 minutes

Commuters told The Express Tribune that an electric bus currently arrives on the PIMS-Media Town route approximately once every 30 minutes.

For passengers who depend on public transport for their daily journeys, the long gap can mean a substantial wait at bus stops. During this time, more and more people gather while waiting for the next vehicle. The problem becomes particularly visible when a bus finally arrives.

A large crowd attempts to board at the same time, leaving the vehicle heavily packed. Some passengers are unable to get on because the bus has already reached its capacity and have to remain at the stop until another service arrives.

Women, elderly passengers face difficulties

The overcrowding is creating particular difficulties for women, elderly people and children, according to the report. Passengers who have already waited for around half an hour may then have to watch a full bus leave without them. They are forced to wait for another vehicle, extending their journey even further.

The commuters on Pakistan's PIMS–Media Town e-bus route are facing severe overcrowding and waits of around 30 minutes after the No. 136 bus service was discontinued. Women, elderly people and children are reportedly struggling to board.#failedstatepakistan #pakistan twitter/bhptS2FtRQ

- Kashmir Now (@DarKoshal) September 17, 2026

For regular commuters, the issue is not simply about having to wait. The combination of infrequent services and high passenger demand means that even after a long wait, there is no guarantee of being able to board the next bus.

The situation has led passengers to call for a change in the service frequency.

Commuters seek 10-minute bus interval

Passengers on the route have urged the authorities to increase the frequency of electric buses.

They have particularly appealed to the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to reduce the gap between buses from the current 30 minutes to 10 minutes.

Commuters believe that shorter intervals would prevent large crowds from building up at stops and reduce the pressure on individual buses.

They also said a more frequent service would make public transport more convenient and ensure that women and other passengers can travel in a safer and more dignified manner.

(With inputs from agencies)