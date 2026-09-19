Uttarakhand Hemkunt Sahib Turns White! FIRST SNOWFALL At 15,000 Feet WATCH!

Season's first snowfall has covered Sri Hemkunt Sahib in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, with fresh snow and rain transforming the high-altitude Sikh shrine into a stunning white landscape. Located at over 15,000 feet, the shrine and surrounding Himalayan peaks received fresh snowfall as pilgrims witnessed the dramatic weather change and continued their pilgrimage.

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