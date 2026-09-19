India Reiterates Support For Nepal's Flood Relief During FM's Visit

India has reiterated its continued commitment to disaster relief, recovery, and long-term rebuilding efforts in Nepal following recent devastating floods, amid the ongoing visit of Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle to New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Addressing a press briefing, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted ongoing high-level engagements during the official visit of the Nepali Finance Minister, emphasising the multi-dimensional economic and bilateral cooperation between the two neighbours.

MEA Briefing on Bilateral Cooperation

"The Finance Minister of Nepal is visiting India. Yesterday, he had a meeting with our Finance Minister, where they talked about economic issues, trade, and investment. We have strong, ongoing cooperation on trade, investment, and financial matters with Nepal," Jaiswal stated. The diplomatic itinerary also includes a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Addressing the impact of the natural disaster that recently struck the Himalayan nation, the spokesperson noted that the bilateral discussions provided a key opportunity to assess post-flood recovery needs and convey India's solidarity. "During his meeting with the Finance Minister, we expressed our continued support for relief, recovery, and rebuilding efforts in Nepal. It was also an occasion for us to once again convey our deepest condolences on the tragedy and the loss of lives in the floods that have occurred, as also an occasion for both sides to discuss together the impact of the floods," Jaiswal said.

Finance Ministers Discuss Economic Ties

Highlighting the long-term diplomatic and economic objectives of the visit, the spokesperson expressed confidence in the deepening financial partnership between the two nations: "Overall, the Finance Minister's visit will further strengthen the economic ties and financial engagements that we have with Nepal," he said.

Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle is on a three-day visit to Delhi starting Thursday. On Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle in New Delhi to discuss bilateral economic ties and India's commitment to supporting Nepal's flood recovery and rehabilitation efforts. The high-level meeting took place during Wagle's first official visit to India since assuming office as Nepal's Finance Minister. India's Foreign Secretary and the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs also attended the discussions.

Focus on Flood Recovery and Reconstruction

Expressing sympathy over the destruction caused by recent natural calamities in Nepal, the Ministry of Finance said in a post on X, "FM Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman conveyed her condolences on the loss of lives in the recent floods in Nepal, and conveyed India's continued support for Nepal's recovery and rebuilding efforts." The ministry noted that the dialogue centred on "the impact of the floods and Nepal's priorities for reconstruction and rehabilitation".

The Nepali delegation acknowledged the prompt assistance provided by New Delhi. "Dr Wagle thanked the Union Finance Minister for India's support and expressed appreciation for the assistance extended by India, including relief supplies and technical support for rescue and relief efforts," it added.

Strengthening Connectivity and Trade

Beyond disaster response, both finance ministers discussed key areas of bilateral collaboration, focusing on infrastructure and cross-border connectivity to strengthen economic ties."The discussions covered strengthening of bilateral economic ties in various areas, as well as initiatives to enhance connectivity for deepening of trade, investments and people-to-people exchanges." "Both sides emphasised the importance of further strengthening the trade and economic partnership between India and Nepal."

Following the bilateral talks, Charge d'Affaires Surendra Thapa hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting Nepali Finance Minister in the national capital. The Embassy of Nepal in India said in a post on X that during an interaction with diplomatic staff, Wagle "exchanged views with Embassy officials on Nepal-India economic relations and encouraged them to continue working proactively to further strengthen bilateral economic engagement."

Visit's Official Agenda

Ahead of Nepal Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle's arrival, the Nepal Ministry of Finance outlined the purpose of his three-day visit, which includes a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Nepal Ministry of Finance said in an X post that Wagle is on a three-day visit and "will hold meetings with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar." "Post-disaster reconstruction and bilateral economic cooperation will be the main topics of the visit," the ministry said. (ANI)

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