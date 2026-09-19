BCCI Defers Chief Selector Decision, Dhumal And Majumdar Retained

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Friday said the board has obtained authorisation regarding the appointment of the chief selector but will take a decision on the matter later. Speaking to reporters after the 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at its headquarters in Mumbai, Shukla said the meeting finalised the agenda items, including the retention of Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council.

"As for the selector, authorisation has been taken. We will decide on the selector later," he said. Ajit Agarkar was appointed chairman of the men's senior selection committee in July 2023, and his contract is scheduled to end next month.

Shukla also confirmed that Dhumal and Majumdar had retained their positions in the IPL Governing Council. "The meeting was good; all things were finalised in the meeting. In the IPL Governing Council, the same people have been retained, including Dhumal and Majumdar," he told reporters outside the BCCI headquarters.

New Associate Member Granted

The AGM also authorised associate membership for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Cricket Association. "Authorisation has also been obtained for granting associate membership to Andaman and Nicobar Islands Cricket Association. These were the main issues; there was nothing else like that," said Shukla.

Other Key Decisions and Future Plans

According to the key decisions announced after the meeting, the General Body adopted the audited statement of accounts for the 2025-26 financial year, approved the annual budget for 2026-27 and appointed auditors for the upcoming financial year.

The General Body also unanimously decided to celebrate the 20th edition of the IPL in 2027 on a grand scale. The BCCI has initiated the process for its centenary celebrations in 2028. The year-long programme will begin in December 2027 and continue through 2028, marking 100 years of Indian cricket's governing body.

Policy and Structural Updates

The AGM unanimously approved an enhanced payment structure and reclassification of grades for umpires and match referees. It also formed a new Internal Committee under the BCCI's Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy and adopted an updated Age Verification Policy.

The General Body further discussed with state associations measures to support differently-abled cricketers, including providing appropriate facilities and resources to promote their development.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, secretary Devajit Saikia, Bengal Cricket Association president Sourav Ganguly and Jharkhand State Cricket Association secretary Saurabh Tiwary were among the officials present at the AGM.

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